Blaming Hildeby for the Maple Leafs Embarrassing Loss Is Just Wrong

If you’re looking for someone to blame for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6–3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Dennis Hildeby isn’t your guy. Six goals against will always look ugly on the stat line, but context matters — and this was one of those nights where the numbers tell the wrong story.

Hildeby didn’t lose the game. It ran away from the Maple Leafs in front of him.

Goaltending Wasn’t the Story

Hildeby stopped 26 of 32 shots before being pulled in the third period, and while the Oilers’ firepower eventually broke through, the breakdowns were happening well before the puck crossed the line. The steady theme for the Maple Leafs last night was turnovers in dangerous areas. Blind passes into the slot. Poor changes. Edmonton’s speed turned the Maple Leafs’ consistent hesitation into instant chances.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Head coach Craig Berube acknowledged it afterward, noting that Hildeby looked tired but also made it clear he “gave us a chance to win.” That’s the key line. For two periods, the Maple Leafs were in the game, and Hildeby was a big reason why.

When Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and company start attacking off the rush with numbers, no goalie survives without structure in front of them. Hildeby didn’t get much help from his team with structure. There was a time during the third period when I tried to recall if I had seen the Maple Leafs even in the offensive zone. It was that kind of a game.

The Hildeby Look Everyone Noticed

There was a moment late in the game where Hildeby had that familiar goaltender stare. It was just that blank expression that trauma can bring, the slow blink, the fans of the team called “shell shock.” It’s not panic. It was overload. Too many chances, too quickly, with no chance to reset.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

That look isn’t a weakness. It’s a human response to being left out to dry repeatedly by the same mistakes. If anything, it speaks to how much he cares. Goalies don’t shut down emotionally because they’re detached — they do it because they’re processing failure in real time.

Advice to Hildeby from someone who doesn’t do it particularly well himself? Shake it off. Every good goalie has worn that look before.

The Bigger Picture: Hildeby’s Been Outstanding

One bad night doesn’t erase what Hildeby has done this season. He’s looked calm, technically sound, and composed well beyond what you’d expect from someone still finding his footing at the NHL level. He tracks pucks well, doesn’t overplay angles, and rarely looks rattled. But rattled is what he looked like last night after the game completely unravelled around him.

This was his fourth straight start. Increased workload, limited rest, and a team unable to show up in the third period in close games is a tough combination for any goalie, let alone a newbie, who is still learning how to build his NHL rhythm. The possibility of Joseph Woll returning soon could help manage his workload. Hildeby might be able to handle it, but he shouldn’t have to hold it alone.

Hildeby Was Pulled, But Let’s Hope Not Broken

Being pulled is never easy, especially in front of a home crowd. But this wasn’t a message about performance; it was about stopping the bleeding. Artur Akhtyamov’s brief debut made him the fifth Maple Leafs goalie to inhabit the Maple Leafs’ crease just 32 games into the season. That tells you how unstable things have been.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hildeby’s night ended, but his standing among fans shouldn’t change. He still looks like he belongs. He still looks like a solution, not a problem.

What Maple Leafs Fans Can Take Forward From This Game

If you’re asking what to think about Dennis Hildeby after this game, the answer is simple: nothing negative. There’s nothing to apologize for on his end. If apologies are owed, they belong to the group that stopped defending the middle of the ice and stopped managing the puck.

Hildeby didn’t call anyone out. Goalies rarely do. They absorb it, reset, and show up again. Based on what we’ve seen so far this season, there’s every reason to believe he will.

Sometimes, the most positive takeaway from a loss is knowing exactly who isn’t the problem. It isn’t the young Swede in the crease.