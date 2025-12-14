Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Leonard, Ovechkin, Shootouts and More

Here are the key storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Washington Capitals.

Ryan Leonard Sidelined

A major blow to the forward group, rookie sensation Ryan Leonard was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with an upper-body injury (shoulder). Reports indicate he is expected to miss approximately 3–4 weeks.

Trade Market Miss (Quinn Hughes)

The hockey world is buzzing about the blockbuster trade sending Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. Reports suggest the Capitals were heavily involved in discussions to acquire the superstar defenseman but ultimately lost out.

Shootout Shake-ups

Following a frustrating shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Dec. 12), head coach Spencer Carbery has hinted at significant changes to the team’s approach and lineup for the shootout.

Ovechkin’s Post-Record Era

With the all-time goal record broken last season (April 2025), Alex Ovechkin continues to lead the team, though the narrative has shifted from “The Chase” to his continued production and leadership as the Caps fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Capitals Schedule Dec. 14 – 21

Date Day Matchup Time (EST) Venue Dec 16 Tuesday @ Minnesota Wild 8:00 PM Xcel Energy Center Dec 18 Thursday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM Capital One Arena Dec 20 Saturday vs. Detroit Red Wings 12:30 PM Capital One Arena Dec 21 Sunday @ Detroit Red Wings 1:00 PM Little Caesars Arena

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.