Golden Knights Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Road Trip Success, Star Power, Hart and More

Here are the major storylines and the schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights for the week of Dec. 14-21.

A Successful Road Trip & Point Streak

The Golden Knights are returning home on a high note, having completed a five-game road trip with an impressive 4-0-1 record. They are currently riding a seven-game point streak following a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 13. This surge has pushed them to 16-6-9 (41 points), placing them first in the Pacific Division.

Carter Hart Stabilizing the Net

With goaltender Adin Hill out with a lower-body injury, Carter Hart has stepped up significantly. Since his return/debut, he has posted a 3-0-1 record in four starts, providing much-needed stability in the crease. His performance is a key reason the Golden Knights were able to salvage points on their recent road trip.

Star Power Leading the Way

Jack Eichel continues to be the engine of the offense, leading the team with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 31 games. He is currently on a five-game point streak.

Mark Stone has been highly efficient with 24 points in just 15 games, recently scoring a crucial game-winner against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 11.

Mitch Marner, a major offseason addition in this timeline, has settled in well with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) and is a key playmaker in the top-six.

Injury & Roster Troubles

Despite their success, the roster is battered:

Alex Pietrangelo is out for the season.

William Karlsson remains on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a lower-body injury.

Pavel Dorofeyev (20 points in 30 games) left the game on Dec. 13 with an undisclosed injury, adding to the forward depth concerns.

Adin Hill remains on IR.

“Cardiac Knights”

The team has developed a reputation for close games. Many of their recent contests, including wins against the Flyers and New York Rangers, have required comebacks, overtime, or shootouts. While entertaining, the “chasing the game” style is a concern for head coach Bruce Cassidy, who is looking for more regulation dominance.

Date Time (PT / ET) Opponent Location Wed, Dec 17 7:00 PM / 10:00 PM New Jersey Devils T-Mobile Arena Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM / 10:00 PM Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome Sun, Dec 21 5:00 PM / 8:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place

