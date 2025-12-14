Lightning Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Hedman, Vasilevskiy, Roster Moves and More

It is a pivotal week for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they navigate significant injury challenges to their core leadership while looking to build on a recent offensive breakout.

Based on the latest reports, here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the week of Dec. 14 – 21.

Victor Hedman Out Until February

The most significant news is the loss of captain Victor Hedman. After aggravating an elbow injury earlier this week against the Montreal Canadiens, it was announced he will undergo a procedure on Monday. He is expected to be sidelined until early February, with a targeted return just in time to captain Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Goaltending Concerns & Vasilevskiy’s Health

Starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy remains on injured reserve (upper-body) and has missed recent games. Backup Jonas Johansson has shouldered the load, including a recent start in the 8-4 win over the New Jersey Devils. Vasilevskiy was reported to be out “at least two more games” as of Thursday, making his status for the start of this week uncertain.

Breaking the Slump with Offense

After a four-game losing skid and offensive struggles, the Lightning exploded for an 8-4 victory over the Devils on Thursday. The “scoring by committee” approach saw goals from Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh, and Oliver Bjorkstrand, providing a much-needed morale boost heading into this week.

Minor Roster Moves

To shore up the defense in Hedman’s absence, the Lightning recently recalled Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, a minor trade was completed last week, sending prospect Roman Schmidt to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Ethan Samson.

Lightning Schedule Dec. 14 – 21

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Mon, Dec 15 7:00 PM Florida Panthers Home Thu, Dec 18 7:00 PM Los Angeles Kings Home Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Home

