Projecting Team Latvia’s 2026 World Junior Championship Roster

Last term, the Latvians completed one of the biggest sensations in the World Junior Championship (WJC), when forward Eriks Mateiko netted the game-winning shootout in the round-robin game over Team Canada to celebrate a 3-2 historical win.

The Latvians didn’t deliver other sensations, but they did reach the quarterfinals stage, with Mateiko netting another game-winner against Team Germany for their second win in the round-robin. In the quarterfinals, Team Sweden was up by three by the mid-game mark, so Mateiko’s double wasn’t enough for the Latvians. Here is a roster projection for 2026.

Team Latvia’s Forwards

Left Wing Center Right Wing Daniels Serkins*

SC Bern U21, Switzerland Oliver Murnieks*

Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL Bruno Osmanis*

IF Björklöven, Swe-2 Maksims Pumpins

HC Poruba U20, Czechia Rudolfs Berzkalns*

Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL Roberts Naudins

Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U, USHS Markuss Sieradzkis*

HC Plzen U20, Czechia Edvins Berzins*

Watertown Shamrocks, NAHL Antons Macijevskis*

Watertown Shamrocks, NAHL Daniels Reidzans

EHC Biel U21, Switzerland Martins Klaucans*

Sherbrook Phoenix, QMJHL Dmitrijs Dilevka*

Brooks Bandits, BCHL Kristers Ansons

HK Mogo, Latvia Roberts Polis

HS Riga, Latvia Kristers Obuks

HS Riga, Latvia

*indicates returning skater

With Mateiko gone, the Latvians will have to find a replacement, and at this level, it isn’t easy for the smaller countries, more prone to single-player exploits. The Latvians will bring to Minnesota a young squad with several returnees, led by Bruno Osmanis, a late-2006-born who was surprisingly passed on at last year’s selections. He has all the tools to make a strong impression again this season, but repeating Mateiko’s performance will be hard.

Most likely, head coach Artis Abols will bring to the US an offensive roster made of players from abroad leagues, although there may be space for a couple of domestic options, like former Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) player Kristers Ansons. The Latvians will try to take advantage of chemistry and international experience over age – a very young roster is to be expected from the team.

It will be interesting to see whether Abols, at his fifth WJC as Team Latvia’s head coach, will play Edvins Berzins and Antons Macijevskis together, both lining up for the Watertown Shamrocks of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). The latter is the son of Aleksandrs, a well-known player in Europe who played professionally at home and in Russia, Belarus, Finland, Denmark, and more.

Team Latvia’s Defensemen

Left Defense Right Defense Darels Uljanskis*

Flint Firebirds, OHL Alberts Smits

Jukurit, Finland Harijs Cjunskis*

Brooks Bandits, BCHL Oskars Briedis*

Lulea HF U20, Sweden Krisjanis Sarts*

Blackfalds Bulldogs, BCHL Martins Vitols

HK Zemgale, Latvia Rolands Naglis

SC Bern U21, Switzerland

*indicates returning skater

It’s hard to think that most of the defensive responsibility will lie on different players than Darels Uljanskis and Albert Smits. Uljanskis, a draft pick for the Anaheim Ducks in 2024, moved to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after spending several seasons in Sweden. Smits is having a strong season in the Finnish Liiga and can become a first-round pick next spring.

Two other interesting options on the blue line will be Harijs Cjunskis and Oskars Briedis. Both playing abroad, and both being there last year, they will bring experience and defensive awareness to a team that will desperately need depth to repeat last year’s success.

Just like with the forwards, it’s likely that most of the time on ice will be given to players from abroad, again with a couple of spots available to domestic options.

Team Latvia’s Goalies

Goaltender Nils Roberts Maurins

Omaha Lancers, USHL Mikus Vecvanags

Newfoundland Regiment, QMJHL Ivans Kufterins

Kamloop Blazers, WHL

The Latvians will bring to Minnesota an all-new goaltending lineup, as last year’s goalies were all 2005-born. Linards Feldbergs had a good tournament, and this year the most likely contenders for his throne will be Nils Roberts Maurins and 2024 Montreal Canadiens’ draft pick Mikus Vecvanags. Up-and-coming Patriks Plumins, a 2008-born netminder, is probably too young for the tournament just yet.

Avoiding Relegation

At this point, Team Latvia’s most realistic goal will be avoiding relegation, being that via relegation round or like last year getting to the quarterfinals. It won’t be easy with such a young roster, but motivation, chemistry, and international experience can get any team far in a short tournament.