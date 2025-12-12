Bjorkstrand Scores Twice as Lightning Annihilate Devils 8-4

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning to close out the season series. Both teams had one win each and were looking to win the series. The Lightning came out swinging, scoring four goals in the first period. The Devils couldn’t catch up, and the Lightning ultimately won, 8-4.

Game Recap

Not even three minutes into the game, Scott Sabourin gained control of the puck off a turnover. He passed it to Nick Paul, who skated up to the net. His shot hit the crossbar and went into the net for the first goal of the game.

Less than a minute later, Darren Raddysh blasted a one-timer from the blue line. The puck rang off the post and earned the Lightning a two-goal lead.

Three minutes later, Luke Hughes received a pass across the ice from Brenden Dillon. He faked a one-timer and made a quick spin around. Hughes re-centered himself and took a shot, cutting the Lightning’s lead in half.

Pontus Holmberg answered back 56 seconds later off a shot on a rolling puck. After allowing three goals on seven shots, Jacob Markstrom was pulled from the crease, and Jake Allen entered.

At 14:53, Simon Nemec took a seat for hooking Holmberg. The Lightning won the initial faceoff and kept the puck in their zone. Oliver Bjorkstrand made the initial shot, but Allen made the save. Jake Guentzel was in front of the net, where he picked up the rebound and scored.

Six minutes into the second, it was Bjorkstrand and Guentzel again. Guentzel gained control of the puck in the Lightning’s zone and passed it to Bjorkstrand in the faceoff circle. He skated up to the net and scored another for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Halfway into the second, Yanni Gourde took a seat for tripping Connor Brown. On the extra-man advantage, Nemec cut off Brandon Hagel’s chance at a breakaway. He passed the puck back into the Devils’ zone, where it found Jesper Bratt. He skated up unattended and sent the puck into the wide-open space in the net.

On a delayed penalty, the extra attacker benefited the Lightning. With a sharp shot from the boards, Hagel scored to increase the Lightning’s lead once more.

Three minutes into the final frame, Colton White received the puck around the boards and kept it in the Devils’ zone. He sent a pass to Angus Crookshank near the front of the net. His shot went into the wide open space Jonas Johansson allowed to try and give the Devils a fighting chance.

Just four minutes later, J.J. Moser took an initial shot, but Allen made the save. The Lightning kept the puck in their zone, searching for the best opportunity to try and score. Moser received a pass from Hagel, who in turn, passed it to Kucherov in front of the net. He spotted Brayden Point up in the center of the ice and passed to him. Allen was completely out of the crease, allowing Point free access to send the puck into an empty net.

With seconds left on a 4-on-4 late in the third, Cody Glass passed the puck to Paul Cotter. On a breakaway, he skated up to the net with speed and stuffed it past Jonas Johansson.

While the Lightning went back up to five players on the ice, the Devils were still down a man for 1:30. Guentzel received the puck near the net and spotted Bjorkstrand on the other side. He sent the biscuit down to Bjorkstrand, who immediately took a shot to score Tampa Bay’s eighth goal of the night.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 13. The Devils will host the Anaheim Ducks, while the Lightning will take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.