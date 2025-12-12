Blue Jackets Unable to Recover From 3-0 Hole in Loss to Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets returned to Nationwide Arena hoping to end a three-game losing streak. Before they knew what hit them, they were staring at a 3-0 hole. They were unable to recover.

Tim Stutzle scored twice while Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio and Dylan Cozens each had three points as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Blue Jackets 6-3 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner returned to the lineup and recorded a goal and an assist.

The story of this game was how the first period completely unraveled on the Blue Jackets.

Game Recap

Up until the first TV timeout, the Blue Jackets actually seemed poised to have a good night. They controlled most of the play. But then when the Senators’ first goal went in, the air went out of the arena.

David Perron opened the scoring. What seemed like an innocent push toward the net went between the pads of Elvis Merzlikins.

All it took was six more minutes to go from 1-0 to 3-0. Batherson scored on a rip from the slot and Tim Stutzle scored on the power play.

Tim Stutzle scored twice to pace the Senators on Thursday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That was all for Merzlikins who allowed three goals and made two saves on the five SOG he faced. Jet Greaves took over with 5:05 left in the first.

Jenner was able to get one back to cut it to 3-1. But before the end of the period, Michael Amadio was wide open in front of Greaves. He made it 4-1 at the first intermission.

The Blue Jackets were able to get some momentum in the second. Goals by Dante Fabbro and Dmitri Voronkov cut the deficit to 4-3. They weren’t able to convert that momentum into a tying goal.

Instead, Stutzle was at the right place at the right time late in the second period. A shot went off the post behind Jet Greaves. The puck was still loose in the crease when Stutzle saw it. He proceeded to poke the puck in to put a damper in the Blue Jackets’ chances of coming back.

The Senators did a better job of locking things down in the third period up two goals. They held the Blue Jackets to six shots with most of those coming later in the period. It took half the period for the Blue Jackets to get their first shot on goal.

With Greaves on the bench for an extra attacker, Claude Giroux hit the empty net to make it a 6-3 final. The Senators outshot the Blue Jackets 29-26.

Merzlikins faced five shots and allowed three goals. Postgame, Zach Werenski defended Merzlikins calling it “a full team thing” as to why they fell down 3-0 early. Greaves stopped 21 of 23 in relief. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the Senators.

The Blue Jackets will practice on Friday in advance of their game Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Senators will now head to Minnesota for a game Saturday afternoon against the Wild.