What the Reimer Signing Means for Maple Leafs and Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday that they signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout (PTO). The signing was announced just days after it was learned that Joseph Woll was stepping away from the team for personal family reasons. The two news items being announced seemingly together raised questions about the duration of Woll’s absence.

Reimer’s Signing “Doesn’t Suggest Anything”

The immediate response from fans when the Reimer signing seemed to be ideally timed with Woll’s departure was that the two events were connected. Despite the appearance, head coach Craig Berube was quick to clarify that Reimer’s signing is unrelated to Woll’s situation. “No, it doesn’t suggest anything,” Berube said when asked if the addition indicated concerns about Woll being out long term. “It’s just depth.”

Berube has never met Reimner personally, but he praised the goaltender and his NHL experience. “He’s an NHL goalie. He’s been an NHL goalie,” said the Maple Leafs’ head coach. The expectation is that Reimer will join the Leafs on Saturday and serve primarily as short-term insurance.

From there, anything can happen.

If Reimer stands on his head while Woll is away, that’s a positive coincidence, little more.

Would the Leafs Have Made This Reimer Signing Regardless?

The signing continues a pattern for Toronto of turning to experienced goaltenders to cover gaps in their roster. As Athlon Sports points out, during the 2022-23 season, the Leafs relied on Matt Murray in a backup role. During the 2023-24 campaign, Martin Jones filled in amid injuries to Woll and Ilya Samsonov. This is hardly the first time the Leafs have added another goalie, just in case.

Reimer’s PTO offers a cost-effective solution for the 2025-26 season while top prospect Dennis Hildeby continues his development, and the now assumed starter Anthony Stolarz remains in negotiations with the team on an extension.

For Toronto, bringing in Reimer brings in someone the organization knows well. He was drafted by Toronto in 2006 and spent six seasons with the team. He was a playoff goaltender for them and played 207 regular-season games, posting a .914 save percentage, a 2.83 goals-against average. What he still has left in the tank remains unclear, but he played well with a struggling Buffalo Sabres team over 22 games in 2024-25, and if needed, there were few options better suited to plug a hole, if the Leafs felt they had one.

Reimer understands what this is. He has traveled around the NHL, playing for six NHL teams since his last stint with the Maple Leafs. At this point in his career, he gets that he’ll be getting spot duty and that his run with the organization might be a short one. His signing a PTO in Toronto doesn’t guarantee him anything. At the same time, there might be a door opening up, depending on what happens with the team’s netminding situation.

To call Reimer a replacement for Woll would be premature. And, if, for some reason, Woll is out long-term, the Leafs may need a more significant upgrade than Reimer. For now, Berube seems to be signaling that Reimer is not just a quick fix or a temporary solution, but more a possible Plan C that might have been on Toronto’s radar regardless of what happens with Woll.