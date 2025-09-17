What Frederik Andersen and Anthony Stolarz Have Shown Us About the Maple Leafs’ Net

One of the best things about writing with a community of readers who care about the Toronto Maple Leafs is when someone raises an angle I hadn’t considered. That happened after a recent post. A few of the readers’ comments got me thinking: how does current goalie Anthony Stolarz compare to past goalie Frederik Andersen?

Honestly, it wasn’t a comparison I had thought of before. But once it was on the table, it was worth the consideration. So let’s dive in.

Andersen’s Case for Success: The Workhorse Who Carried the Load

Frederik Andersen was never flashy, but he was steady. For five seasons in Toronto, he carried an enormous workload, topping 60 games a season for his first three with the team. During that stretch, he often led the league in shots against — not exactly a ringing endorsement of the defence in front of him. Still, Andersen kept the team competitive. Without him, some of those regular seasons would have sunk early.

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Durability was Andersen’s calling card. He showed up night after night, even when the Maple Leafs hung him out to dry. Fans might quibble about his style or numbers, but his availability itself was a form of reliability. For a franchise that’s had too many goaltending gaps, Andersen was there.

But here’s his biggest problem: soft goals. The knock against Andersen was never about effort or work ethic. It was about those untimely goals that slid through at the worst possible moment. Playoff hockey is merciless, and even one lapse can tilt a series. That reputation stuck to him, fairly or not.

Stolarz’s Case: Confidence, When Healthy

Anthony Stolarz is different. He doesn’t have Andersen’s workload history, but what he brings is a sense of confidence that seems to ripple outward. Fans feel it. Teammates play like they think it. When he’s in the net, there’s a calm that’s hard to explain but easy to recognize.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One reader put it perfectly: as good as Joseph Woll can be, he doesn’t project the same assurance Stolarz does—and confidence matters. The Maple Leafs haven’t had a goalie who truly settled things down since Curtis Joseph or Ed Belfour. That’s saying something.

But the question is whether he can stay healthy long enough to make this comparison meaningful. We all remember last spring against the Florida Panthers. When Stolarz went down, the whole series seemed to tilt. It’s impossible to know if Games 5 or 7 would have looked different with him in the crease — but you can’t dismiss the thought either. That’s the risk and reality with Stolarz.

Two Eras, Two Contexts

It’s tempting to make this a straight fight — Andersen versus Stolarz, who’s better? But the contexts are different. Andersen faced wave after wave of shots behind a softer defence. Stolarz has the benefit of a sturdier blue line now, with Chris Tanev and others willing to block pucks before they get near the crease.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Andersen’s gift was showing up no matter the odds. Stolarz’s gift is erasing doubt when he’s in the net. If you could merge the two — Andersen’s durability and Stolarz’s composure — you’d have a world-class goalie.

What’s Next for Toronto in Goal?

So, where does this leave the Maple Leafs? For once, not in panic mode. Between Stolarz and Woll, Toronto has one of the stronger tandems in the league — health permitting. You could argue they still need an insurance option, and maybe that’s something general manager Brad Treliving addresses. But this is no longer a franchise defined by its goaltending gap.

And that’s why this reader-sparked debate is so refreshing. I hadn’t thought to line up Andersen and Stolarz side by side, but now that I have, the takeaway is clear. Both represent turning points. Andersen kept the team afloat when the defence was paper-thin. Stolarz is showing what it looks like when a goalie can inspire genuine belief.

That’s progress — and for Maple Leafs fans, progress in net is worth celebrating.