Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Doan’s Legacy, Matthews’ Confidence & Stolarz Talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the 2025–26 season with plenty of storylines in play—some on the ice, others connected to the broader culture of the game. This week, those threads range from reader-shared stories about Shane Doan’s lasting impact in Arizona, to Auston Matthews voicing his trust in the team’s direction, to the front office working hard to secure Anthony Stolarz’s future in net. Together, they sketch a picture of a team and a sport that are as much about leadership and stability as they are about goals and wins.

What stands out most is how these stories overlap. Doan’s influence in Arizona shows the way a player’s character can shape a community long after the final horn. Matthews’ words about trusting the process reveal how leadership works inside a modern NHL locker room. And the Maple Leafs’ urgency to keep Stolarz reflects an understanding that stability in net can anchor the entire roster.

These aren’t separate threads—they all connect to the bigger question of how the Maple Leafs are building for both the season ahead and their long-term future.

Item One: Readers Add to the Story — Doan, McCain, and Arizona Life

In a recent post, I wrote about seven cool things connected to Shane Doan. Readers jumped in with a few more, and one of them sent me digging. Doan wasn’t just a hockey name in Arizona—he was woven into the fabric of community life. In fact, for the years that I had a home in the Phoenix area, our landscaper told stories about meeting Doan and spoke glowingly about him. That fits the pattern: Doan wasn’t a star who disappeared into the background once the game was over—he was active, approachable, and deeply respected.

Doan ranks 14th on the NHL’s all-time games played list.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That connection extended right to the highest levels of Arizona public life. When U.S. Senator John McCain passed away in 2018, Doan was asked to serve as a pallbearer at the funeral alongside Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez. The invitation said a lot about how Doan was viewed in the state—not just as a Coyotes captain, but as a leader and role model off the ice.

McCain himself had praised Doan upon his retirement, calling him “a model of leadership and sportsmanship.” It’s the kind of tribute that tells you Doan’s impact went far beyond goals and assists.

Item Two: Trusting the Process and Building for the Playoffs

Matthews has made it pretty clear where the Maple Leafs are at heading into the new season: he likes their group and trusts the plan. “We feel excellent about our team and our group,” he said, noting that the moves need to make sense for the roster, not just grab headlines. With Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and John Tavares still leading the way, the core is intact and ready to push again.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) shoots and scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

General manager Brad Treliving hasn’t gone for big, splashy names, but he’s been smart about adding the right pieces. Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli, Scott Laughton, and Nicolas Roy aren’t flashy signings, but they’re steady vets who fill holes and give the Maple Leafs more depth. It’s about balance, not noise—and the idea is that this steadier, deeper lineup will be better built for when the playoffs roll around.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Push to Lock Up Stolarz as Extension Talks Heat Up

The Maple Leafs are making goaltending stability a top priority heading into the 2025-26 season. With Joseph Woll secured on a new three-year deal and Stolarz entering the final year of his contract, management is working hard to keep the tandem intact.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that both sides are “leaving no stone unturned” in their push to strike a deal, though nothing is finalized yet. For Treliving, resolving Stolarz’s future before opening night would eliminate a significant distraction and give the team a clean slate to focus on chemistry and depth.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Stolarz’s numbers from last season show exactly why Toronto wants him back. Despite missing time with a knee injury, he was in the Vezina Trophy conversation, posting a sparkling 2.14 goals-against average (GAA)—third best in the league—and an NHL-leading .926 save percentage (SV%). Both marks put him ahead of eventual Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck and finalist Darcy Kuemper in specific categories. With a stronger defensive core in place this season, there’s optimism that Stolarz can deliver another elite season if he gets a heavier workload.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are approaching the season with a steady hand: trusting their core, adding the correct depth, and looking for leadership both on and off the ice. That approach might not grab the kind of splashy headlines fans sometimes crave, but it reflects a franchise determined to avoid distractions and focus on results.

The biggest question, of course, is how it will all come together once the puck drops. Will the veteran additions give the Maple Leafs the playoff edge they’ve been missing? Can Matthews’ calm confidence translate into team-wide resilience? And will Stolarz’s extension be finalized before opening night?

However those questions are answered, Toronto’s fall storyline is already clear: patience and stability are the foundation for what they hope will be a long playoff run.