Oilers News & Rumours: Hart, Howard, Skinner, PTOs

As training camp before the 2025-26 season gets underway, the Edmonton Oilers continue to focus on their goal of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990, and finally getting over the hump rather than losing in another Stanley Cup Final.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at updates on Carter Hart, Isaac Howard, and Stuart Skinner, as well as an update on a potential professional tryout (PTO) situation.

Oilers Not Signing Carter Hart

Fans have been speculating for months that the Oilers would be interested in signing Carter Hart if he were able to play in the NHL again, and while he was recently permitted to return to the NHL, the Oilers are not a team he is expected to join.

Insider Chris Johnston explained that Hart’s priority was joining a contender who had a path for him to have a meaningful amount of starts, and mentioned that he will likely be signing a short-term contract with a US-based team, officially ruling the Oilers out as a contender for his services.

Isaac Howard Faces Mixed Opinions After Rookie Showcase

Recently, the Oilers and Calgary Flames faced off in back-to-back games, which saw their rookies face off. The Oilers’ rookies lost both games, but fans got to get their first taste of Isaac Howard in an Oilers jersey, and the feedback seemed to be split down the middle.

Some fans believed he looked a step behind and needed to start the campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL), while some of them believed he looked great despite not scoring a goal in either game.

After acquiring him in the offseason from the Tampa Bay Lightning, fans expected him to start the campaign in the NHL, potentially getting a look in their top-six forward group, but time will tell what decision the organization chooses to make with him to start the 2025-26 season.

Stuart Skinner Praised By Oilers Pundits

After facing a summer of criticism from fans, it seems as though goaltender Stuart Skinner put in the work and has come into a new season wanting to prove himself, as it was mentioned that he had lost some weight while looking more agile in the net.

Bob Stauffer on how Stuart Skinner has looked during #Oilers captain skates (Oilers Now Sept 12, Stan Bowman section)



"Stuart Skinner looks completely different. He looks quicker, more agile, and, when you see him up close, it’s obvious he’s dropped some weight."#LetsGoOilers — Caleb Kerney (@CKerneyWriter) September 14, 2025

Skinner, who is 26 years old, played 51 games last season, winning 26 of them and posting three shutouts. In that time, he posted a 2.81 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%). In 15 playoff games, he posted a 2.99 GAA and a .889 SV%, winning seven of them and posting three shutouts.

Fans criticized his inconsistency in the playoffs and called for a change between the pipes, but the Oilers brought in a new goalie coach this offseason, and it seems as though the organization wants to see if things change under new guidance.

Oilers Not Expected to Sign PTOs, No Klim Kostin

According to Jim Matheson, the Oilers aren’t expected to bring anyone into camp on a PTO, specifying that fan favourite Klim Kostin isn’t expected to return.

at this point there are no indications of any pro tryouts at Oiler camp so no re-engagement with Klim Kostin but main camp medicals and fitness testing doesn’t start until next Wednesday — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) September 12, 2025

Matheson did hint that things could change at any point, but as of this moment, there is no reason to believe the team will bring anyone in on a PTO.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.