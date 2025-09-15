3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 3-2 Win in Game 2 of Prospect Showcase

The final game of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase weekend featured the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 14, at the Wild’s practice rink, TRIA Rink. The Wild faced the St. Louis Blues in the first game of the showcase on Friday, Sept. 12, where they fell 6-4 after bouncing back from an early two-goal deficit. The Blues took down the Blackhawks on Saturday night, Sept. 13, in overtime that led up to this final game.

This game was a bit tighter than the first, as there was a lot more physicality and less goal scoring at least through the first two periods. They went into the third period tied, and the Wild scored to take the 3-2 win. That win gave them a 1-1 record on the weekend and showed they have some talented prospects looking to earn a spot. In this article, we’ll take a look at some main takeaways from the win, starting with the goaltending.

Wild’s Goaltending Strong

He didn’t see a lot of action, but Chase Wutzke had some great stops throughout the game that kept his team in it. Both goaltenders did a good job of working with a glare from the rink’s floor-to-ceiling windows on one end of the building that isn’t typical in most arenas. Wutzke’s glove was good all game until the third period, when he came out in exchange for his teammate William Rousseau, who also played a portion of their first game.

Each goaltender made their impact on the game and helped the team come out with the win. Without their heads-up glove play and strong sticks, they likely wouldn’t have come out on top, as there were a handful of times the opposition snuck right around the defense, and it was up to the goaltender to stop them.

These goaltenders likely won’t see the NHL for a few seasons if they make it that far. With only two goaltending spots open per team, it’s not easy to crack the lineup. It’ll be interesting to see if these guys make the NHL in a few seasons or if they move on.

Benak & Amidovski Stand Out

While Zeev Buium stole a lot of the show in their first game on Friday night, he did not play in their second game so he could focus on the Wild’s upcoming training camp, which gave others room to shine. Adam Benák and Lirim Amidovski’s names could be heard all through both games, especially Benák’s. He had a huge impact in the first game and tried to do the same in the second, and he did just that by assisting on the game-winning goal late in the third period of the final game.

Adam Benak, Team Czechia (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Benák caught everyone’s attention this weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see where he ranks with the Wild’s coaching staff. He carried the puck confidently and often, and he got on the statsheet in both games. Amidovski wasn’t quite as noticeable as Benák, but he still got on the scoreboard with the first goal of the game.

Amidovski may not be quite ready for the NHL, but he has the potential and he showed a lot of it this past weekend. However, some of his teammates, like Riley Heidt, Hunter Haight, and Danila Yurov, didn’t have quite the production he had, but they’ll likely be getting called up this season when injuries do arise.

Wild’s Play Improved With Time

Both games the Wild played this past weekend saw their skills come out more and more as the games progressed. The first periods were a lot of struggle and not as confident, but as the time continued to tick, they became more comfortable and had more chances that led to goals. This continued into their final game of the weekend as they trailed most of the game by one goal, and their plays got more and more skilled as time passed.

Normally, the first period lacking would be a problem a team needs to focus on, but these players won’t be all together as a team after this showcase is over. They’ll head back to their respective teams in different leagues, and some will stay put to join the Wild’s training camp that will start later in the week. However, it was great to see that these players clearly had more chemistry together as the game went on and were able to make some fancier plays that could leave impressions on the coaching staff for future call-ups.

The Wild came away with a split this past weekend, and although it’s not the exact results they wanted, they still had a good showing from nearly every one of their players. Now it’s time for the season to get underway, and fans may get to see some of these players in the NHL sooner rather than later. Hopefully, when they get that call-up, they’ll be able to help make a difference and get some wins.