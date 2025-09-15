Jack Nesbitt’s High Floor Gives Flyers Hope, But His Ceiling Will Make Them a Contender

It’s hard to read into the preseason or two Rookie Series games. That said, Jack Nesbitt and his play were hard to ignore. “There are so many attributes to his game that you have to love,” Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden noted after the second game. In the two exhibition games, he was asked to center the Alex Bump and Samu Tuomaala line, a tough responsibility considering the skill of both wingers. It became clear what his strengths are and where he must improve.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in a rebuild, and Nesbitt, the 12th pick in the 2025 Draft, is a key part of it. He’s not ready for the NHL, as only a handful of 18-year-olds are. Yet, Nesbitt is showing why the Flyers traded up to select him.

Nesbitt’s Under-The-Radar Value

Nesbitt does the small things well. It’s hard to notice his value on a typical shift, but he’s making the team better by controlling play in the middle of the ice. He is great with his stick and moves the puck up the ice, either by carrying it over the blue line or finding the open skater on the outlet pass. Nesbitt defends well and also plays a physical game when needed. He’s a rare prospect with hockey sense at an NHL level, which is saying a lot since the game often overwhelms young skaters.

Jack Nesbitt, Philadelphia Flyers

“He made a couple of plays on entry where he beat the guys one-on-one, and then he made the next play after that. Shows his flash with his hands at that size,” Snowden noted following the Rookie Series. Nesbitt is still growing and developing as a prospect, but when he’s ready physically, he can step on the ice and make an impact with his understanding of the game taking over. It’s why he projects as a two-way center who can make his linemates better.

Flyers Are Waiting For That Big Play From Nesbitt

In both games, everyone was waiting for that highlight or big moment from Nesbitt, a play that would show that the Flyers have a star on the way. That never happened, not in the games against the New York Rangers at least. Nesbitt is not a great skater and won’t produce those bursts or highlight plays. In the two games, he was left off the scoresheet and failed to set up Bump or Tuomaala for a goal despite controlling the puck a lot in the game.

The games were a reminder that Nesbitt will need time to develop. His impact on offense wasn’t there, and he wasn’t pressuring the Rangers on the rush. The Flyers need that from a player they moved up to select. There’s a chance Nesbitt is centering a line with Bump on his wing someday in the NHL. That will only happen if Nesbitt is an elite playmaker who can also generate offense by himself and find the back of the net.

Flyers Need a Two-Way Center

The Flyers have struggled up the middle for a few seasons. It’s one of the weaknesses that’s preventing them from making the playoffs and jumping into the contention discussion. Yes, they have elite talent on the wing and a star to build around in Matvei Michkov, but they don’t have the stability at center, making it a priority for the front office in recent drafts.

Some fans were quick to criticize the Porter Martone pick with the sixth selection. Martone, while talented, is a winger, something the farm system has plenty of. The Flyers opted for talent over need (ironically, fans also criticized the Nesbitt pick as it was made to address the center need, even if he wasn’t the best player on the board).

Nesbitt won’t be asked to lead the Flyers or be the key player in their turnaround. He must be a reliable center and step up on both ends. “He thinks both sides of the rink,” Snowden stated on Nesbitt’s two-way ability and how he can be a great defensive forward, adding, “He understands how to defend.” The Flyers are hoping Jett Luchanko or the offseason addition, Trevor Zegras, will become the top-line center for the future. The rookie just needs to be a middle-six option who provides stability.

Flyers Will Give Nesbitt Time

It’s easy to forget how young Nesbitt is, especially during the rookie camp. He’s only 18 and has yet to play a game at the NHL or even the American Hockey League (AHL) level. He’s a kid and looked like one against the Rangers, who prevented him from making a big play at any point in the two games.

The Flyers are still hopeful he can make it to the NHL this season, but it’s more likely he’ll spend it in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to develop more. There’s also a good chance he’s in the AHL for a few seasons, where he’ll learn the physical game and how to make an impact in the offensive zone when the game slows down.

Once Nesbitt is developed, he’ll look like a top-six center and someone who can do it all. He’s not a great skater, but he won’t have to be if the Flyers are looking to compete for a Cup. Sam Bennett isn’t a great skater, but his great play elsewhere makes the difference. “You think about what it is now, and then you gotta envision what it can be like, that’s a pretty exciting player we have in our system,” Snowden stated to wrap up his press conference.