Flames News & Rumours: Zacha, Wolf, Andersson & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, the Flames have reportedly expressed interest in Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha. Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf is locked up long-term after agreeing to a seven-year contract extension. In other news, Rasmus Andersson recently tried to clear the air on his future. Last, but not least, former Calgary Wranglers coach Mitch Love has been placed on a team-imposed leave due to an NHL investigation.

Flames Interested in Zacha

The Flames may be looking to add another centreman to their roster. Though the Boston Bruins don’t appear interested right now, they have had interest from several teams, including the Flames, on 28-year-old Pavel Zacha, as per a report from James Murphy of RG Media.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zacha, who was taken sixth overall in the 2015 Draft, is coming off of a season in which he scored 14 goals and 47 points in 82 games. He had surpassed the 20-goal mark in each of the two seasons prior, and put up a career-high 59 points in 2023-24. He has two years remaining on a contract that carries a cap hit of $4.75 million.

Wolf Signs Long-Term Deal

Dustin Wolf will be the number-one goalie in Calgary for years to come, as he agreed to a seven-year, $52.5 million deal with the organization on Tuesday morning. Despite having just one NHL season under his belt, it’s a contract most are quite happy with, as the 24-year-old had a phenomenal rookie campaign and has all the makings to become a star in the NHL.

After dominating the American Hockey League for three straight seasons, Wolf put up a 2.64 goals-against average along with a .910 save percentage in 53 appearances for the Flames in 2024-25. He’s expected to receive even more playing time in 2025-26, where he’ll look to show fans that the Flames made the right call in committing to him on such a lucrative deal.

Andersson Not Stressed Heading Into Contract Year

Though it’s uncharted territory for him, Rasmus Andersson doesn’t seem to be stressing over entering the final year of his six-year contract. The 28-year-old has been subject to trade rumours all summer long, but at this time, he is focusing on nothing other than ensuring he plays his best hockey to give the Flames a chance to win.

“I’m not the first player in history to go in with one year left. I probably won’t be the last, either,” Andersson told reporters last week. “It is what it is. I’m happy to be here, I’m ready to play, and I’m quite excited for the season.”

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Andersson, who has been a workhorse for the Flames in recent years, is coming off of a disappointing season in which he struggled at both ends of the ice. That said, he’s proven how good he can be in the past, and the Flames are hoping he’ll be able to get back to that level of play. Though he will likely still be traded at some point this season, he seems fully on board with giving it his all each and every time he hits the ice for the Flames.

Love Placed on Leave

Former Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has been placed on a team-imposed leave. The 41-year-old has spent the past two seasons behind the bench as an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals, and was expected to continue in that role this coming season. He won’t be on the bench for at least the immediate future, however, as he’s awaiting the results of an NHL investigation.

It is unclear at this time what the investigation entails, and it’s also unclear when, or if, he will return to the Capitals bench this coming season. Love spent two seasons with the Flames organization coaching their American Hockey League affiliate before joining the Capitals. Prior to his position within the Flames organization, he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

Though hockey season isn’t back just yet, the Flames’ rookie camp has gotten underway. Veteran players have also begun skating and are slowly gearing up for the preseason, which will begin for them on Sunday, Sept. 21. Their regular season, meanwhile, will kick off on Oct. 8 in a road battle versus the Edmonton Oilers.