Anthony Stolarz Credits Fans’ Passion, Loyalty for Staying With Maple Leafs

You’d be crazy to think that Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz didn’t consider free agency following the 2025-26 seasons. The thought was, admittedly, in the back of his head. Still, he re-upped with the Maple Leafs on a four-year deal that will carry an annual average value of $3.75 million through 2029-30 season.

While the 31-year-old noted earlier in the offseason that there was still some unfinished business with the Maple Leafs, he also set a timeline for when he wanted an extension to be done – the start of the regular season. The team and Brad Treliving obliged.

Stolarz’s Injury Cause for ‘Unfinished Business’

For Stolarz, the unfinished business comes from the season-ending concussion suffered in the postseason after a hit from Florida Panthers’ forward Sam Bennett. Outside of that and knee surgery during the season, Stolarz owned some pretty solid numbers in his first season with the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He finished the regular season with 21 wins, a .926 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.14 goals against average (GAA) in 34 games. He added another four wins in the playoffs with a 2.43 GAA and .894 SV%. But it was clear he wasn’t content with the way his season came to a close.

Stolarz Deal Works for Both Sides

Now, his extension gives him an opportunity to both solidify his spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, but also to set down roots in the city of Toronto. It’s the first time Stolarz has signed a contract longer than two years since his entry-level contract. The permanence, given that he has a 16-team no-trade list that kicks in immediately, will allow the veteran netminder to focus more on his game and less on what comes next.

As for the team, they also get a capable goalie for the next four seasons at an affordable price. With the cap rising and the team continuing to push themselves to the next level, having players like Stolarz buy in with lower cap hits will allow Treliving and company to explore stronger options on the free agent market. And, in turn, it will help to advance this team to the next level – at least in an ideal world.

Passion, Loyalty Kept Stolarz in Toronto

As for what helped Stolarz make the decision to stay in Toronto, the term of the contract was part of it, but the goaltender credits Leafs Nation with making it a place he wanted to play.

“You want to give back to the community,” he said regarding his contract and coming back to Toronto. “The fans are obviously a huge part of this all, and it’s one of the reasons I stayed, just the passionate fan base. You look around the city, and you see the commitment that they made to us and the support they give us.”

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

It’s a far different approach than some former teammate had towards the city of Toronto and the Maple Leafs’ fanbase, but a welcoming one from Stolarz. He also noted feeling wanted by the city of Toronto.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I mean, I think that’s why you play the game. You want to feel secure and you want to feel wanted in the city and be able to have your family there long term.”

As for what he’s going to bring off the ice, Stolarz noted that being in Toronto for the next five seasons has him wanting to give back to the community he’s playing for. While he hasn’t figured it out just yet, he will be looking to put something in place.

“Now that I’ve got a couple years here to be able to maybe start something here and get something going in the city, which I’ll talk to the front office guys about that, the media people,” he noted. “It’ll be interesting. I’m looking forward to it.”

After all, it wasn’t long ago that the Maple Leafs’ mantra was The Passion that Unites Us All.