Maple Leafs Sign Anthony Stolarz to 4-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year, $15 million contract extension, which carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.

Stolarz Signed Through 2027-28

Stolarz’s extension now has him signed through the 2027-28 season and could be one of the best steals on the team aside from John Tavares. At just 31 years old, he proved last season that he could be a starter in the NHL with the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last year, he played in 34 games and finished with a 21-8-3 record, a league-best .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average. As a tandem, he and Joseph Woll were the best one-two punch in the NHL.

Stolarz also had a strong playoff run with the Maple Leafs until he was injured in the second-round series against the Florida Panthers. He went 4-2 in seven games with a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average. Unfortunately, his time was cut short. But from the first game of the season until his last appearance in the playoffs, he showed that he had starter potential.

He just needed a chance, and once Toronto gave it to him, he proved himself. Now he has signed long-term and has four more years, including the 2025-26 season, to show off his talent in Toronto.