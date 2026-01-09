Scott Laughton’s Impact on the Maple Leafs Goes Beyond the Box Score

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a hard-fought 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, and it was Scott Laughton who helped swing the night. Facing the organization he spent his entire career with before coming to Toronto, Laughton made his homecoming count. He scored his second short-handed goal of the season to tie the game when it looked like the Maple Leafs might run out of answers, dominated at the faceoff dot, and brought a jolt of energy to a team that needed it.

Related: NHL Rumors: Bold Nylander Trade, Kadri Move, & Shopping Kotkaniemi

His work on the penalty kill was especially sharp, a reminder of the value he brings beyond the scoresheet. Laughton’s shorthanded goal will probably be the clip everyone remembers. He’s confident enough to go straight at the goalie, and he doesn’t seem to hesitate for a second. But if that’s all anyone remembers of this game, they’ve missed much of what made his contributions important to the team.

Laughton’s Goal Didn’t Come from Nowhere

Laughton’s goal didn’t come out of nowhere. It came out of a game that he had been grinding into shape, shift by shift. From the opening faceoff, he was involved in everything that won’t get replayed. Hard stops on the forecheck. Stick lifts in the neutral zone. Body positioning that forced Flyers players wide rather than allowing them to walk into the middle of the ice. The stuff you notice when you stop watching the puck and start watching the flow.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That shorthanded goal was the payoff, but it shouldn’t be the headline. The timing of his goal mattered as much as the goal itself. The Maple Leafs were hanging around but were nowhere near in control. The Flyers were pushing, but young goalie Dennis Hildeby was holding the score close.

One more bounce the wrong way and the game would have slid over the cliff. The Maple Leafs went down a man, then down two men, due to questionable penalties. Laughton was front-and-centre on the penalty kill. After the team had survived the five-on-three Flyers advantage, Laughton jumped a play, took the puck, and headed straight north to score on a shot that he expected to go in.

Laughton Matters to His Maple Leafs Teammates, and It’s Visible

The respect and appreciation Laughton commands from his teammates were on full display after his goal (and any other big plays he makes). His teammates’ celebrations were more than just excitement; they were recognition.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Win Over the Flyers

Players know when someone has dragged them back into a game. Laughton’s success shows why Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving went all-in to bring Laughton from the Flyers at last season’s trade deadline. He is the kind of player who makes a difference, the kind who truly matters to his team. Should the Maple Leafs actually come back to make the postseason, Laughton will be even more valuable as part of a Stanley Cup run.

Laughton’s Draws, Details, and Discipline

Without Laughton’s goal, the Maple Leafs would not have taken the game to overtime. But here’s where Laughton’s night really separates him. He went 19-for-20 in the faceoff circle. That’s not a nice stat. That’s a weapon. It means penalty kills start clean. It means late shifts don’t turn into scrambles. It means the coach doesn’t have to overthink matchups.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube watches the action (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

In overtime, head coach Craig Berube threw him out for every faceoff. Laughton won them all. He reminds me of Adam Oates (who was great when he played with the Edmonton Oilers), with a low center of gravity and a strong bottom hand. He’s quick, with a technique that’s urgent.

Related: Did Marchand Say the Maple Leafs Are Better Without Marner?

He also doesn’t take himself out of games with unnecessary penalties. He doesn’t chase hits. Everything has a purpose, and he somehow infuriates opponents, who seem to constantly take runs at him. The point is that he’s tough to play against.

Laughton Feels Different Than a Typical Trade Deadline Add

Of course, last year’s Laughton was a trade deadline addition. Now, he’s with the team for the season. What has made him so special with the Maple Leafs this season is that he changes how the game is played around him.

He kills penalties like it’s personal. He wins board battles without needing help. He reads pressure instead of reacting to it. And when the game tightens, he looks more comfortable — not less. That’s why his teammates’ response isn’t polite. It’s full-stop buy-in.

Scott Laughton came to the Maple Leafs from the Philadelphia Flyers at last season’s trade deadline.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In short, Laughton has “hockey sense.” His particular version appears in advance. He’s often already moving before the play fully develops — whether it’s the shorthanded goal or quietly stifling rush chances along the wall. He plays with edge and emotion, but it’s controlled, directed, and useful — a balance that’s rare in today’s game.

Why Laughton Matters for the Maple Leafs This Season

If this Maple Leafs team is going to make the postseason, it doesn’t need more skill; it needs players who can shrink games when they get tight. Laughton does exactly that. He makes one-goal leads feel sturdier, and penalty kills feel like opportunities instead of survival drills. His impact goes far beyond the stat line, even on nights when the stat line is already impressive.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Backup Goalie ‘Situation’ Simply Doesn’t Matter Much

He’s the kind of player that Maple Leafs fans have hoped for. His effort doesn’t depend on success, and his engagement doesn’t vanish when the game gets messy. Laughton didn’t just score a goal — he played a kind of game that earns trust. On a team working to discover how to win when the stakes are highest, that might be the most valuable contribution of all.