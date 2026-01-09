Oilers Should Keep Quinn Hutson in the AHL

Edmonton Oilers’ prospect Quinn Hutson continues to impress. The 24-year-old forward signed a two-year entry-level contract in April out of the NCAA after leading the Boston University Terriers in scoring, with 23 goals and 50 points in 37 games during his final season, helping his team reach the Frozen Four national championship game, which ended in defeat.

That success has translated to his first professional season. He’s lighting it up with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL), registering 22 goals and 36 points in 28 games, good for third in the league in points. If he hadn’t been called up earlier in the season, he would likely lead the league in points right now, as he’s only two behind the leader. He’s also first among rookies in scoring, 10 more than the second place.

The Illinois native has had a cup of coffee with the big club this season, playing three games in December – and scoring his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins – before being called up again in January. However, he was only averaging 8:00 per game. However, when he was sent back down, he picked up right where he left off, with goals in his last six games for the Condors, including three multi-goal performances, and 12 points during that span.

He’s also logging top-line minutes and playing with a ton of confidence. Hutson has proven that he can dominate at the AHL level and deserves a call-up. However, for the sake of his development, the organization should keep him in Bakersfield for the remainder of the season, even if we’re looking at the future third-line right-winger heading into training camp next season.

There’s No Room for Hutson Right Now

The Oilers have a logjam up front, even with injuries. They lost Adam Henrique to injury against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, and he will be out until after the Olympic break, but Kasperi Kapanen returned in that game after missing 37 contests. Before the Henrique injury, both Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic were healthy scratches, and until Mangiapane is traded, he will be on the roster, leaving Hutson on the outside.

As Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm looks on, Edmonton Oilers right wing Quinn Hutson celebrates his first NHL goal (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

The Oilers have seemingly found a solution for their third line, with the trio of Jack Roslovic, Matt Savoie, and Isaac Howard playing well in the last two games. Against the Predators, they played 5:52 at 5-on-5, outshooting their opponents 6-0, and out-chancing them 6-2, including 2-0 in high-danger chances. Then, against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, they played 8:48 at 5-on-5, outshooting their opponents 7-3 and out-chancing them 5-2. That line should remain intact, and no one else should come out of the lineup for Hutson.

Howard and Hutson were recalled at the same time, but Hutson was sent back down after one game – an indication that Howard is the priority. He getting a look in the top nine, so where does that leave Hutson? If he can’t slot into the top nine, he shouldn’t be with the team. So keeping him in Bakersfield makes sense.

Connor Clattenburg & Max Jones Should Get Called up First

While Hutson has dominated the AHL, Connor Clattenburg should get the next call-up. Clattenburg’s skill set is more equipped for a fourth-line role, which is likely where Hutson would play. He can play eight minutes per game, and it won’t harm his development. He would provide energy, effort, physicality, and occasionally drop the gloves. His impact would be felt in limited ice time, unlike Hutson, who requires more minutes.

The same could be said for Max Jones. He was an effective fourth-liner because he knew his role and played it well. If the Oilers’ top nine is locked in, they may only need to look for fourth-line options, so Jones and Clattenburg are the better fits for that role.

Hutson is a skilled player who needs to play with other skilled players to find success. He needs to be put in a position to succeed, and that’s higher up the lineup, not as a fourth-line grinder. Should the Oilers keep Hutson in the AHL for the remainder of the season? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.