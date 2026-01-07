Oilers’ Bottom Six Looked Much Better Without Frederic & Mangiapane

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night on the back of Connor McDavid’s hat trick. However, many Oilers played well, especially their depth players. The Oilers got contributions from throughout the lineup, and it was one of the better games the bottom six has played all season. So, on a night when the bottom six stepped up, is it a coincidence that Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic were healthy scratches?

Rumours have suggested that Mangiapane is seeking a trade, despite having a no-trade clause. He hasn’t been a fit and needs a fresh start somewhere else. However, while he’s likely to be traded, if that’s what he wants, that’s not the case for Frederic. Frederic is in the first year of an eight-year deal with a $3.85 million cap hit. He has a full no-movement clause for the first four seasons, before it turns into a modified 10-team no-trade list. He isn’t going anywhere, and that contract already looks horrible.

Against the Predators, the Oilers had over $7 million in cap space sitting in the press box, and the team looked better without them. If they can’t find a way to make an impact, they shouldn’t play, no matter their salary. Players should be held accountable, and it’s commendable that they were scratched. As the team starts to get healthy and the prospects in the American Hockey League (AHL) continue to produce, Frederic and Mangiapane should be very concerned about their position.

Kasperi Kapanen Returned to the Lineup

Kasperi Kapanen hasn’t played since he was injured on Oct. 19, but he finally returned to the lineup after a 37-game absence. While Kapanen primarily played on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolkin, he added speed and provided a much-needed boost to the forward group.

The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in 14:33 of ice time against the Predators. He made plays and was effective with the puck. He got to the slot and was able to score on his opportunity, and then he won a board battle and set up Draisaitl.

The 2014 first-round pick played with pace, he was physical, and he forechecked hard, something that the depth has been lacking all season. He also had a team-leading five hits. Kapanen has four points in seven games, which is more points than Frederic has in 41 games. Plus, Kapanen only has a $1.3 million cap hit. The bottom line is that Kapanen provides more than Frederic or Mangiapane, at a lower salary.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates after he scores an empty net goal to seal the Oilers’ victory over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Kapanen’s return to the lineup gives the coaching staff options. He can play on the second line, bumping Jack Roslovic to the third line, which we saw against Nashville. Unfortunately, Adam Henrique was injured early in the game, forcing Roslovic to centre the third line.

He played 5:52 with Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard at 5-on-5, and that trio was good. When they were on the ice, they outshot their opponents 6-0, and out-chanced them 6-2, including 2-0 in high-danger chances. Kapanen instantly improved the depth by bumping Roslovic down, while making an impact. Maybe the Oilers can keep Kapanen in the top six if that new third line can remain effective.

Curtis Lazar Has Been More Effective

Curtis Lazar has also had a bigger impact than Frederic and Mangiapane on most nights. He’s been a solid fourth-line centre in limited minutes. He forechecks hard and gets to the dirty areas to create offence, something Frederic and Mangiapane don’t do.

His goal against the Predators is the perfect example of what the bottom six must do to generate offence. He threw the puck on the net and crashed the blue paint before finding the rebound and jamming it home. If Frederic and Mangiapane did that more often, there wouldn’t be an issue, and they wouldn’t be sitting in the press box. Why can the fringe fourth-liner making league minimum do those little things, but not those two?

The Oilers are better off without Frederic and Mangiapane, and hopefully, the latter is traded soon so Edmonton can get some much-needed salary cap flexibility.