Insider Reports Ducks Have Interest in Oilers’ Andrew Mangiapane

The Edmonton Oilers have been involved in trade rumours recently, as there is some belief that they would like to make some changes closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline, but to do that, they may have to move out some money to give themselves some flexibility. One player whose name has come up in recent weeks is struggling forward Andrew Mangiapane, and recently, it was revealed there was interest around the league, and the Oilers should be able to find a trade partner if they choose to move him.

In the most recent edition of Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Anaheim Ducks have checked in with the Oilers regarding Mangiapane, after he was healthy scratched for the second time in their previous three games, and believes that the Oilers will be able to find a trade partner.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers

Friedman did hint at there being other teams with interest in Mangiapane, but didn’t list anyone other than the Ducks. As the segment went on, he hinted that the Winnipeg Jets were looking to add some depth scoring, but didn’t specifically mention that they had checked in on Mangiapane.

Mangiapane, who is 29 years old, has scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points through 40 games this season, and he is on pace for career lows in every stat. Throughout his career, he has scored 128 goals and added 126 assists for 254 points through 538 games, which comes out to a 0.47 points-per-game average. He is usually a solid middle-six contributor, but this season, he has struggled offensively. His defensive game has remained solid, but the Oilers have been negatively impacted by his lack of production.

Oilers Could Free Up Cap Space in Trade With Ducks

Mangiapane’s $3.6 million cap hit coming off the books for the Oilers would help them target other players as they head toward the 2026 Trade Deadline, and it would also make things easier, as they have several players coming back from injury that they need to activate from injured reserve.

The Ducks do have some players that the Oilers could have interest in if Mangiapane gets moved there, including defender Pavel Mintyukov, who was involved in trade speculation earlier in the season, and would be an upgrade on Alec Regula. His $918,333 cap hit is very affordable and saves the Oilers some money, and while his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, he is a pending restricted free agent (RFA), and likely wouldn’t cost a ton to re-sign.

The other option is trading him for a draft pick and saving the full $3.6 million. Mangiapane would have to waive his no-trade clause to accept a trade anywhere, but if the Ducks are willing to give him a larger role, there is a chance he would be open to joining them. They have been struggling lately, but they seem poised to make a push for a playoff spot this season, and it could be a strong fresh start for him.

At the end of the day, there is no imminent trade between the Oilers and Ducks, but there is definitely interest from the Ducks in Mangiapane. Time will tell if anything ends up happening between the two teams, or any other team that may have an interest in acquiring Mangiapane, but for now, nothing is going expected to happen for a little while.

