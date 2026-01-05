2026 World Junior Championship: Ready to Hand Out the Medals

It all comes down to this. After two long weeks, the 2026 World Junior Championship will come to a close with a new champion crowned. The bronze medal game will take place first at 4:30 Eastern Standard Time (EST) between Canada and Finland, followed by Sweden and Czechia, who will both try to end their lengthy gold-medal droughts at 8:30 EST. Like the semifinals, both games will take place at the Minnesota Wild’s home stadium, St. Paul’s Grand Casino Arena.

Like with any medal game, a lot is at stake for all teams involved. So, with the countdown on to the end of the 2026 World Juniors, let’s run down how each team arrived here and a few players to keep an eye on.

Bronze Medal: Finland vs. Canada

How They Got Here: After ending the home team’s tournament early, Finland met their old rival in the semifinal. The Finns were down almost instantly after Petteri Rimpinen missed the catch on Sweden’s first shot 36 seconds into the game, but Finland is used to coming back from a deficit, having done so against the Americans on Friday.

That wouldn’t happen on Sunday night, though. Through a series of strange bounces and back-and-forth momentum, Sweden finally ended the game in the shootout. The game will certainly go down as one of the best this year, but it still left Finland without an opportunity to improve on their 2025 results.

Canada, on the other hand, has already improved on their previous tournaments, securing no worse than a fourth-place finish. The result is well deserved, too, as the Canadians iced one of their best rosters in several years. They dismantled the Slovaks in the quarterfinal, scoring five goals in the first period alone. They were fast, clean, and looked ready for anything, which caught Slovakia off guard, and they never recovered.

The Canadians employed the same strategy against Czechia, but the Czechs were much more prepared to handle the aggressive attack after facing Canada in the preliminary round. After going back and forth for most of the semifinal rematch, Canada went down by one goal late in the third, and in their scramble to equalise the score, they ended up making several undisciplined mistakes, which killed their momentum and left them to compete for the bronze against Finland.

Who to Watch: The Canadians have a ton of players who can be difference makers. Tij Iginla, one of Canada’s three best players, has been a spark plug that the team has relied on and has been one of the team’s best goal scorers. Tournament-leading scorer Zayne Parekh, also one of Canada’s three best players, has been the perfect offensive catalyst on defence, pinching at just the right time and using his quick shot to catch goalies off guard. Michael Hage nearly scored four or five goals against the Czechs, but either hit the post or just missed the target, and he’ll certainly be hungry to finish the job on Monday.

The Finns have no shortage of talent, either. Despite some unlucky bounces, Rimpinen has lived up to his nickname, “Showtime,” saving Finland’s tournament on multiple occasions. Joona Saaralainen attacked the Swedish net all night long, and Finland’s leading scorer was the one to send the semifinal into overtime. Defenceman Aron Kiviharju hasn’t put up a ton of points, but he has been in the right place at the right time for most of the tournament, and he was a fantastic two-way presence again against the Swedes.

Prediction: Canada beats Finland 5-3

Gold Medal: Sweden vs. Czechia

How They Got Here: Could this finally be Sweden’s year? Nearly everything went right for the Swedes against the Finns, aside from an unfortunate misdirection that led to Finland’s game-tying goal. Then, in the shootout, Finland’s shooters kept trying the same, which gave Sweden time to wear down Rimpinen for the final goal. Their top scorers looked lethal, their defenders were unbreakable, and their goalie stood on his head for the win. This is an incredibly skilled team that is very much a threat to take home their first gold medal since 2012.

But so are the Czechs, who will leave the 2026 World Juniors with four consecutive medals and, potentially, their first gold since 2001. They proved against Canada that their tight defence and aggressive forecheck are nearly unstoppable, and for the third year in a row, they beat the gold-medal favourites when it was all on the line. The Czechs also showed the ability to goad the Canadians into taking undisciplined penalties, leading to their late-game collapse. While Czechia wasn’t free from the odd error, they kept their heads cooler and came out with the big win.

Who to Watch: In my opinion, Ivar Stenberg should be the first overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft. He’s a fantastic offensive presence, as showcased by a goal and an assist against Finland, and is also effective away from the puck, utilising his big frame and solid stance to create turnovers and play strong defensive hockey. The Swedes also have another top defensive prospect on their blueline in Leo Sahlin Wallenius, who effectively shut down Finland’s top players while also logging a ton of minutes. Captain Jack Berglund has been the perfect clutch player, scoring exactly when he needed to keep Sweden alive.

While Sahlin Wallenius has been a great defenceman, the Top Defenceman honours are Tomas Galvas’ to lose. He’s been an incredible performer for Czechia, playing every role asked of him and doing it all very well. He sits second on the team with nine points, and there’s little doubt he’ll be passed over in the NHL Draft for a third time. His partner, Adam Jiricek, has been nearly as effective, and his four goals tie Vojtech Cihar for the lead on the team. Max Curran has been one of my favourites to watch throughout the tournament, as he drives the net and works hard to create chances, no matter what the circumstances.

Prediction: Sweden narrowly beats Czechia 3-2