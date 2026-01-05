Czechia Takes Down Canada 6-4 in 2026 World Juniors

In the last semi-final of the day for the 2026 World Junior Championship on Sunday, Jan. 4, Canada took on Czechia. Canada came into the game undefeated, while Czechia had just one loss, and it was a 7-5 loss to Canada in the preliminary round.

Michal Oršulák was in the net for Czechia, while Jack Ivankovic was in the net for Canada. The game started out with chances for both sides, and although Canada got on the board first, Czechia answered back. That’s how it was the entire game until the final few minutes, when Czechia pulled ahead and took the win 6-4.

Game Recap

It was a back-and-forth first period with some solid chances for both sides, but Canada got on the board first with a power play goal from Tij Iginla. Michael Misa and Jett Luchanko assisted him, which made it 1-0. Czechia answered back later in the period with a goal from Maxmilian Curran. Tomáš Galvas and Adam Benák assisted him. That was the final goal of the first period, and they went into the second tied.

Czechia got on the board first in the second period with a goal by Adam Titlbach. Max Pšenička and Adam Novotný assisted him, which made it 2-1. Canada responded on a 5-on-3 from Zayne Parekh that tied the game 2-2. Michael Hage and Sam O’Reilly assisted him. Czechia took the lead in the final minute on a goal by Benák. Curran and Tomáš Poletin assisted him. That was the final goal of the period, and Czechia took the 3-2 lead into the third.

Canada scored first in the final period on a goal from Cole Reschny that tied it 3-3. Hage and Gavin McKenna assisted him. Czechia scored near the halfway point of the period on a goal by Vojtěch Čihař. Václav Nestrašil recorded the lone assist, which made it 4-3.

Vojtech Čihař, Team Czechia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Canada scored late in the period on a goal by Porter Martone that tied it 4-4. Harrison Brunicke and Kashawn Aitcheson assisted him. Czechia responded with a goal from Poletin. Curran and Benák assisted him. Czechia added one more goal on the empty net by Čihař. Petr Sikora tallied the lone assist, and Czechia took the win 6-4.

Czechia will face Sweden in the gold medal game on Monday, Jan. 5. Canada will face Finland in the bronze medal game also on Sunday.