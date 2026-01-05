NHL Morning Recap – January 5, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Jan. 4, 2026. Which saw the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens. As well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

CANADIENS 4 at STARS 3 – OT

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 8:42 – Brendan Gallagher (3) from Phillip Danault (6), Alexandre Carrier (9)

P2 11:59 – Oliver Kapanen (13) from Ivan Demidov (26), Juraj Slafkovsky (17)

P2 18:39 – Slafkovsky (15) from Nick Suzuki (32), Lane Hutson (35)

OT 3:40 – Hutson (7) from Danault (7)

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 13:53 – Mavrik Bourque (7) from Jason Robertson (25), Roope Hintz (20)

P2 10:14 – Wyatt Johnston (21) from Mikko Rantanen (41), Thomas Harley (13)

P3 11:07 – Johnston (22) from Miro Heiskanen (29), Matt Duchene (5)

PENGUINS 5 at BLUE JACKETS 4 – OT

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 1:50 – Ville Koivunen (2) from Ben Kindel (9), Jack St. Ivany (3)

P2 16:51 – Noel Acciari (4) from Connor Dewar (7)

P3 3:28 – Tommy Novak (8) from Kindel (10)

P3 19:46 – Rickard Rakell (6) from Anthony Mantha (15), Sidney Crosby (23)

OT 2:22 – Crosby (24) from Erik Karlsson (28), Yegor Chinakhov (4)

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 8:21 – Dmitri Voronkov (15) from Denton Mateychuk (12)

P1 8:48 – Mason Marchment (9) from Adam Fantilli (14), Kirill Marchenko (18)

P1 18:38 – Marchenko (15) from Zach Werenski (29), Mateychuk (13)

P2 0:47 – Werenski (15) from Boone Jenner (13), Mathieu Olivier (7)

PANTHERS 2 at AVALANCHE 1

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P1 6:27 – Sam Bennett (14), unassisted

P2 18:12 – Aaron Ekblad (3), unassisted

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon celebrates his goal with center Martin Necas and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 11:51 – Artturi Lehkonen (15) from Josh Manson (13), Brock Nelson (15)

HURRICANES 3 at DEVILS 1

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 0:51 – Nikolaj Ehlers (11), unassisted

P2 7:47 – Taylor Hall (8), unassisted

P3 12:16 – Logan Stankoven (7) from Hall (12)

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P1 7:34 – Dawson Mercer (11) from Arseny Gritsyuk (10), Jonas Siegenthaler (4)

BLACKHAWKS 3 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 – OT

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 12:38 – Tyler Bertuzzi (20) from Alex Vlasic (7), Andre Burakovsky (18)

P3 11:36 – Bertuzzi (21) from Ryan Greene (11), Burakovsky (19)

OT 1:18 – Bertuzzi (22) from Ilya Mikheyev (6), Artyom Levshunov (18)

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 10:40 – Brandon Saad (2) from Brett Howden (6), Alexander Holtz (2)

P2 0:43 – Mark Stone (12) from Jack Eichel (30), Noah Hanifin (13)