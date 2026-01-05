Bertuzzi Earns Hat Trick & Blackhawks Win 3-2 in Overtime Over the Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Jan. 4, as the second night of back-to-back contests for Chicago. Headed into this game, the Golden Knights they hadn’t won since returning from the holiday break, having dropped four games in a row. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks were going for their third consecutive win.

Blackhawk’s No. 2 netminder Arvid Soderblom played in his 100th NHL game on this night. Once it was all said and done, Soderblom and the Blackhawks came away with the 3-2 overtime win, courtesy of a hat trick from Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ backup netminder Arvid Soderblom played in his 100th NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 4, 2026. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Here’s the recap of the Blackhawks’ overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Game Recap

Former Blackhawk Brandon Saad got the scoring started in this one, giving the Golden Knights at 1-0 lead at the 10:40 mark of the first period. It was only his second goal of the season, and he was assisted by Brett Howden and Alexander Holtz. Despite a bit of a slow start, the Blackhawks answered back with a goal by Bertuzzi at the 12:38 mark. It was his 20th goal of the season, and he was assisted by Alex Vlasic and Andre Burakovsky.

make that 2⃣0⃣ goals this season for Tyler Bertuzzi👏 pic.twitter.com/0Ro521z5Xg — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 5, 2026

At the end of the first shots were 8-4 for Vegas, and the score was tied at 1-1.

Early in the second, the Golden Knights added to their lead with a tally by their captain, Mark Stone. It was his fourth goal in as many games, and he was assisted by Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin.

that's FOUR GAMES IN A ROW with a goal from Mark Stone 🗿 pic.twitter.com/cleKx1SRyj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 5, 2026

That remained the only score of the middle frame, even after a lot of back and forth and a power play for both teams. The Blackhawks made a push at the end of the period and were up 8-5 in shots, but they weren’t able to find the back of the net.

At the 11:35 mark of the third period, Bertuzzi scored his second goal of the game to tie the score 2-2. He was assisted by Ryan Greene and Burakovsky. The score remained 2-2 at the end of regulation, and the game went to overtime.

The Blackhawks were the winners in overtime and the game, as Bertuzzi scored his third goal to earn his fifth career hat trick. He was assisted by Ilya Mikheyev and Artyom Levshunov.

a tyler bertuzzi hat trick overtime winner for your feeds😀 pic.twitter.com/CEPsIdOAjh — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 5, 2026

Vegas challenged this goal for offside, but they lost the challenge, giving the Blackhawks their third consecutive win. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, dropped their fifth loss in a row.

What’s Next

The Golden Knights continue their three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Then they head home to meet the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, respectively.

The Blackhawks host the Blues on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before another set of back-to-back contests over the weekend. They’ll face the Washington Capitals on Friday, Dec. 9 (at home) and the division rival Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dec. 10 (at Bridgestone Arena).