3 Positives & 3 Negatives From Canucks’ 5-3 Loss to the Sabres

Tuesday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres was one of those games that looked closer on the scoresheet than it was on the ice. The Vancouver Canucks fell behind early, dug a deep hole, then made things uncomfortable late before ultimately dropping a 5–3 decision to a Sabres team that’s suddenly playing with confidence and clarity.

The frustrating part isn’t that the Canucks lost. It’s how they lost. The team trailed 4–0 deep into the third period, only to find urgency after the game had already tilted decisively the other way. The comeback attempt showed something. The first 45 minutes showed something else entirely.

Three Positives for the Canucks

Here are three positives for the Canucks from Tuesday’s games.

Positive 1. The Third-Period Response Had Real Bite

Down 4–0 early in the third, the Canucks could’ve folded. Instead, they pushed back hard. Jake DeBrusk finally broke through on the power play, Elias Pettersson followed with a quick strike from the slot, and Liam Öhgren made it a one-goal game just 39 seconds later.

That 5:38 stretch didn’t just change the score — it changed the feel of the building. Buffalo had to burn a timeout. The Sabres got tight. Vancouver started winning pucks and playing downhill. That response matters, even if it came late.

Positive 2. Pettersson Looked Dangerous When the Game Opened Up

Pettersson’s goal wasn’t flashy, but it was decisive — a quick turn, a release, no hesitation. He was at his best once the game loosened and the Sabres had to defend more aggressively.

It’s another reminder that when Vancouver plays with pace and forces opponents to react, Pettersson still tilts the ice. The challenge is getting to that game state sooner.

Positive 3. The Canucks Young Players Showed Poise Under Pressure

Öhgren scoring in traffic during a frantic push is worth noting. So is Brock Boeser quietly picking up two assists and staying involved even as the game drifted early.

Liam Ohgren, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

There’s growth happening here, even in losses. The Canucks didn’t quit, and younger players didn’t hide when the moment arrived.

Three Negatives for the Canucks

Here are three negatives for the Canucks from Tuesday’s games.

Negative 1. The Start Put Them Behind the Eight Ball

The Sabres scored 2:01 into the game and never really looked back. The Canucks were chasing immediately, and against a hot team, that’s dangerous territory.

Vancouver didn’t manage the early game well — especially on special teams — and it showed. You can’t spot a confident opponent a lead and expect things to settle themselves.

Negative 2. The Penalty Kill Was a Problem Again

The Sabres’ shorthanded goal in the first period was a gut punch. A turnover along the wall turned into a 2-on-1, and suddenly it was 2–0.

When the power play gives momentum back instead of building on it, you’re swimming upstream all night. Buffalo fed off it. Vancouver never quite recovered.

Negative 3. Falling Asleep in Coverage Cost Them the Game

Zach Metsa’s first NHL goal shouldn’t have happened the way it did. There was extended zone time by the Sabres’ fourth line, a blocked shot, and a defenseman walking into open ice with time to settle the puck.

That moment jumped the lead at 4–0, and even though the Canucks rallied, that goal proved the difference. Those lapses are the ones coaches highlight the next morning.

What’s Next for Canucks?

The Canucks are now sliding in the standings, and the margin for error is shrinking. Moral victories don’t move the needle in January, especially when losses start piling up in bunches. The encouraging part: the team knows what good hockey looks like. The third period proved that. The harder part is committing to that level of urgency before the scoreboard demands it.

If Vancouver wants to stay in the mix, the starts have to be cleaner, the special teams tighter, and the attention to detail sharper. Pushes like Tuesday’s are useful reminders — but only if they show up earlier next time. The longer the Canucks keep spotting teams three or four goals, the less those late surges will mean when April starts creeping into the conversation.