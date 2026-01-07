Jets Fleury Sustains Broken Nose & Bruised Back After Scary Crash Into Boards

Winnipeg Jets’ defenseman Haydn Fleury sustained a broken nose and a bruised back from his scary crash into the end boards in the first period of Tuesday’s game versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

In an awful scene, Fleury careened into the end boards hard, smashing his back, after getting knocked off balance by Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and was taken to hospital via ambulance, but the team reported he was fully alert and moving his extremities upon departure.

He was released from the hospital and was able to be with his teammates Wednesday, but more testing and time is needed to see if he sustained a concussion, head coach Scott Arniel said.

Haydn Fleury, Winnipeg Jets (Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

Fleury, who already missed time with a concussion earlier this season, has no points and a minus-7 rating in 17 games. The Hockey Writers wishes him a smooth and speedy recovery.