3 Devils Players Named to Team Switzerland’s Olympic Roster

On Wednesday, Team Switzerland announced their final roster for the men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, in February, and three New Jersey Devils made the cut among other NHL talents and seasoned European players.

Amongst the forwards is Devils captain Nico Hischier. He trails only Jesper Bratt on the team in points with 32, while Bratt has 33. Hischier has scored 12 goals and 20 assists through 43 games this season. Also among the forwards is Timo Meier, and we can expect the two to be reunited on a line together, given their familiarity with each other. Meier ranks in the top five on the team in points this season, with 25 via 12 goals and 13 assists.

When Jack Hughes was out of the lineup due to a hand injury, both Hischier and Meier moved up to the top line and found plenty of success. They will be a huge part of Switzerland’s team at the Winter Games.

Finally, Jonas Siegenthlaer will join Team Switzerland’s defense corps. He has been playing alongside Dougie Hamilton on the Devils’ first pairing this season, although they could be performing better as Siegenthaler has a minus-9 rating. He also has four assists. However, with Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi headlining Switzerland’s defense, there will be plenty of talent on the back end.

Team Switzerland will open the tournament against France on Feb. 12, as part of Group A. They then play Team Canada on Feb. 13 and Team Czechia on Feb. 15