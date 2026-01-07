Projected Lineups for Stars vs Capitals – 1/7/26

The Dallas Stars take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (25-10-8) at CAPITALS (22-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Kyle Capobianco
Ilya Lyubushkin — Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Status report:
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … DeSmith will start after making 17 saves in 32:56 in relief of Oettinger at Carolina. … Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract ($950,000 average annual value) on Wednesday.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Justin Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brett Leason — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Status report
Wilson was on the ice in a non-contact jersey before the Capitals’ morning skate; the forward will miss his second straight game. … Protas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 1. … Leason was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
