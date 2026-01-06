Projected Lineups for Stars vs Hurricanes – 01/06/26

The Dallas Stars take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (25-9-8) at HURRICANES (25-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Adam Erne

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Alexander Petrovic

Ilya Lyubushkin — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Status report

The Stars activated DeSmith, who was granted a leave of absence on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. … Bastian, a forward, was recalled from a conditioning loan with Texas of the American Hockey League. … Benn, a forward, was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Noah Philp — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Status report

Jarvis returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Slavin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has been limited to five games this season and hasn’t played since Dec. 19.

