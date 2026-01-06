Projected Lineups for Stars vs Hurricanes – 01/06/26

The Dallas Stars take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (25-9-8) at HURRICANES (25-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Adam Erne
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Alexander Petrovic
Ilya Lyubushkin — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Nathan Bastian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Status report
The Stars activated DeSmith, who was granted a leave of absence on Jan. 3 to attend to a personal family matter. … Bastian, a forward, was recalled from a conditioning loan with Texas of the American Hockey League. … Benn, a forward, was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Stars Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Skid, Benn, Oettinger and More
- NHL Morning Recap – January 5, 2026
- Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Stars – 01/04/26
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Noah Philp — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Status report
Jarvis returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Slavin, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has been limited to five games this season and hasn’t played since Dec. 19.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 5, 2026
- Hurricanes Defeat Devils 3-1 in Metropolitan Division Matchup
- Hurricanes In Unfamiliar Territory by Not Closing Out Games