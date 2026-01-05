Stars Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Skid, Benn, Oettinger and More

Here are the key storylines for the Dallas Stars and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

Five-Game Losing Skid

The most pressing concern for Dallas is its current slump. Following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday (Jan. 4), the Stars have now lost five consecutive games (0-2-3). This skid has dropped them into a tie for second place in the Central Division, raising questions about their ability to close out tight games.

Jamie Benn Injury Scare

Captain Jamie Benn left Sunday’s game against Montreal in the third period after tangling with defenders and hitting his face on the ice. He did not return to the game. Head coach Glen Gulutzan indicated an update would be provided early this week, making his status a major situation to watch as the team heads out on the road.

Jason Robertson’s Olympic Snub

Despite being the top-scoring American-born player in the NHL this season (48 points in 41 games), Jason Robertson was left off the Team USA roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Robertson has publicly stated he is disappointed but focused on the Stars, yet this remains a significant talking point regarding his motivation and the national team’s selection process.

Oettinger’s Rough Patch

Goaltender Jake Oettinger has lost three straight starts (0-1-2). While the team defense has had lapses, stabilizing the net will be critical to snapping the current losing streak.

Stars Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Broadcast/Notes Tue, Jan 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM Lenovo Center Start of road trip Wed, Jan 7 @ Washington Capitals 7:00 PM Capital One Arena Back-to-back set Sat, Jan 10 @ San Jose Sharks 4:00 PM SAP Center Afternoon game Mon, Jan 12 @ Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM Crypto.com Arena Late start (West Coast)

