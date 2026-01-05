Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Celebrini, Smith, Regenda Hat Trick and More

The San Jose Sharks are navigating a critical stretch of their 2025-26 campaign. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 5-12, 2026

Macklin Celebrini & The Olympic Roster

The big news this week is Macklin Celebrini being named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. In just his sophomore season, the 19-year-old center has exploded offensively (scoring over 20 goals and 60 points already by mid-season) and established himself as a legitimate star, joining the likes of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on the national team.

Playoff Push Credibility

The Sharks (20-18-3, 43 points) are hovering near the Wild Card bubble. While they currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division, they are 6-4-0 in their last ten games. This week is pivotal: they face division rivals (Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights) and a tough Dallas Stars team. Staying in the race requires points from these matchups.

Will Smith’s Injury Status

The Sharks’ other star sophomore, Will Smith, has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since late December (listed as week-to-week). His absence disrupts the dynamic duo he formed with Celebrini earlier in the season. His return timeline is a major question mark for this week, as the team’s depth is being tested without him. In Smith’s absence, winger Igor Cheryshov has made his mark and found chemistry with Celebrini and William Eklund to keep the Sharks in the mix.

Pavol Regenda’s Surprise Performance

In a recent 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, depth forward Pavol Regenda scored a hat trick. While the result was a loss, secondary scoring from players like Regenda is essential while key forwards like Smith and Philipp Kurashev (Injured Reserve) are out.

Sharks Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Time (PST) Opponent Venue Notes Tue, Jan 6 7:00 PM Columbus Blue Jackets SAP Center (Home) First meeting of the season. Wed, Jan 7 7:30 PM Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena (Away) Crucial Pacific Division matchup. Sat, Jan 10 1:00 PM Dallas Stars SAP Center (Home) Afternoon game vs. a Central contender. Sun, Jan 11 5:00 PM Vegas Golden Knights SAP Center (Home) Rivalry game; key for playoff standings.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.