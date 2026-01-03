Igor Chernyshov Has Reshaped the Sharks’ Top Six

For a team in the midst of a rebuild, the timeline is everything. You draft well, you develop patience, and you wait for the pieces to click. But sometimes, the timeline accelerates when you least expect it. That is exactly what we are seeing unfold in San Jose right now.

When the Sharks recalled Igor Chernyshov from the San Jose Barracuda, the move was viewed by many as a standard developmental check-in—a cup of coffee for a 2024 second-round pick to see the pace of the NHL game. Instead, Chernyshov has forced the organization to re-evaluate its entire offensive structure heading into the new year.

With eight points in his first seven games, the young Russian winger hasn’t just survived; he has thrived. Perhaps more importantly, he has unlocked a gear in Macklin Celebrini that we hadn’t quite seen fully unleashed until now.

Let’s look beyond the box score for a moment. Yes, the numbers are impressive—three goals and five assists in seven games is a stat line that speaks for itself. But it is how Chernyshov is generating offense that matters most for his longevity in this lineup.

San Jose Sharks forwards Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Igor Chernyshov celebrate Eklund’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

San Jose head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been vocal about Chernyshov’s “complete 200-foot game.” In modern hockey parlance, that often serves as a euphemism for a player who doesn’t score much but checks hard. That isn’t the case here. Chernyshov is using his size and speed to win battles along the walls and disrupt plays in the neutral zone, which directly transitions into possession for the Sharks.

We saw this culminate perfectly on Dec. 27 against the Vancouver Canucks. In a 6-3 victory, Chernyshov didn’t just float around the perimeter waiting for a pass; he drove the play. He notched his first career multi-point game and buried the game-winner, his first NHL goal. That performance wasn’t a fluke born of lucky bounces; it was the result of a player imposing his will on the game.

Chemistry That You Can’t Teach

The most intriguing development of this recall isn’t Chernyshov’s individual brilliance, but his “otherworldly” connection with Celebrini. Chemistry is an elusive variable in hockey. You can stack a line with talent, but if they don’t see the ice the same way, the production stalls.

Related – Sharks Should Play Young Forwards Together as Much as Possible

Between Chernyshov and Celebrini, the connection appears almost telepathic. Warsofsky has noted their ability to find each other in high-traffic areas, feeding off one another to create high-quality scoring chances that simply weren’t there a month ago.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

This partnership has created a ripple effect throughout the forward corps. William Eklund, playing alongside the duo on the top line, has seen a tangible uptick in his own offensive production. When you have two players driving possession like Chernyshov and Celebrini, it opens up the ice for the third man. The Sharks are suddenly threatening from multiple angles on a single shift.

What is particularly telling is the dynamic on the bench. Chernyshov has credited Celebrini with helping him adjust to the speed of the league, citing frequent communication between shifts. It’s a symbiotic relationship: Celebrini provides the guidance, and Chernyshov provides the muscle and “demand with the puck”—a trait Warsofsky compared directly to Celebrini’s own rapid improvement curve.

Momentum vs. The “Win Streak”

While we should be careful about throwing around the term “win streak” too loosely in a long season, there is no denying the correlation between Chernyshov’s arrival and the team’s recent form. The wins over Vancouver and the Minnesota Wild weren’t just two points in the standings; they were statement games where the Sharks looked like the aggressor.

Related – Chernyshov & Celebrini Lead Sharks to 6-3 Victory Over Canucks

This is what “lightning in a bottle” looks like. It’s that rare moment when a call-up captures good momentum and fuses it with defensive responsibility to spark the entire roster. The top line is no longer just “promising”—it is dangerous. When your top line is dangerous, it changes how opponents have to match up against you, relieving pressure on the bottom nine.

The Will Smith Dilemma

This brings us to the inevitable question: What happens when Will Smith returns?

Will Smith, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Smith is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury, with the team optimistic about a return before the February Olympic break. Under normal circumstances, when a high-profile rookie returns from injury, the easiest roster move is to send the most recent call-up back to the American Hockey League (AHL).

However, sending Chernyshov back to the Barracuda is rapidly becoming an indefensible position. You simply do not demote a player performing at a point-per-game pace who is also responsible defensively. The sentiment around the organization—and frankly, around the league—is that Chernyshov has played his way onto the permanent roster.

So, where does Smith fit? Likely in the top six still, as his chemistry with Celebrini has been notable, too. As for who gets sent down, look to the depth forwards for a potential answer.

A Glimpse of a Future Super Line

Rather than viewing this as a problem of “too many cooks,” Warsofsky and the coaching staff seem to view it as an opportunity. The prevailing thought is not that Chernyshov is the odd man out, but that Smith’s return could be the final piece of a juggernaut offensive unit.

There is serious consideration being given to loading up a line with Smith, Celebrini, and Chernyshov. On paper, it is a terrifying prospect for opposing defenses: Smith’s playmaking, Celebrini’s two-way dominance, and Chernyshov’s power and finish.

It would be a bold move. Coaches often prefer to spread the wealth, balancing scoring across two or three lines. But sometimes, you have to ride the hot hand and trust the talent. If that trio finds the same chemistry that the current duo possesses, the Sharks won’t just be developing for the future—they could be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the present.

For now, Chernyshov has bought himself time and, more importantly, trust. He has proven he belongs. The question is no longer if he can play at this level, but just how high the ceiling is for this new-look Sharks offense.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.