Maple Leafs Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Milestones, Injuries, & Questions

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the second week of January trying to build off a stretch that felt chaotic and productive at the same time. A comeback win to start the New Year followed by an overtime loss that slipped away late pretty much sums up where this team is right now. There are signs of life, especially from their captain, but the lineup still feels like it is constantly being changed up largely due to injuries.

Auston Matthews Makes History

Auston Matthews being back in the lineup has changed the feel of this team almost immediately. Against the New York Islanders, he passed Mats Sundin to become the all-time leading goal scorer in Maple Leafs history, scoring not one, but two vintage goals.

The number itself is impressive, but the pace stands out even more. Matthews hit the mark in just 664 games, nearly 320 fewer than Sundin. With five goals in his last two outings, it looks like he is finding his stride at a time when the Maple Leafs need it most, and with his recent play, he has silences the doubters and the all the trade rumours.

Holding Things Together on the Blue Line

The defensive injuries continue to pile up. Chris Tanev is out indefinitely with a groin injury, leaving a noticeable hole on the penalty kill and in defensive-zone matchups. Is it possible that we may finally see Brad Treliving starts to feel the pressure to explore longer-term solutions?

Thankfully, Jake McCabe has been leaned on heavily and has handled it well. But unfortunately, the margin for error is thin especially with some of their depth defensemen in the lineup. Treliving taking a chance on Troy Stecher has really helped the blue line. And because of his play since entering the lineup, he has solidified himself a spot, even if the Maple Leafs opt to make a trade to improve the defence core while dealing with injuries. Together, McCabe and Stecher have settled things down and allowed the group to breathe easier, which is huge.

Stolarz Nearing Return?

With Anthony Stolarz back on the ice for practice, even if he remains weeks away from returning, the spotlight stays on Joseph Woll. He has been lights out since coming back in mid-December and has even shown that he can bounce back after having a bad game. This stretch of time without Stolarz has also given Dennis Hildeby a chance to show what he can do at this level. He has stepped up and helped hold down the crease while giving his team a chance to win each and every tome he is between the pipes.

It’ll be a hard decision when Stolarz comes back, could they opt to move Hildeby to help improve their roster? Will they send him down to the American Hockey League, or keep him and use a three goalie system?

As we head into the next week for the Maple Leafs, they once again have been bitten by the injury bug. They are now up to six players on their injury list. The hope is that McCabe won’t miss any time and will play tomorrow against the Florida Panthers. As for Carlo and Stolarz, things are moving in the right direction. Here is the full injury list for the Maple Leafs:

William Nylander: was placed on the IR retroactive to Dec. 27th (lower-body injury)

was placed on the IR retroactive to Dec. 27th (lower-body injury) Dakota Joshua: Out with a kidney injury, will miss significant time

Out with a kidney injury, will miss significant time Chris Tanev: Out with a groin injury, reports suggest he is done for the season

Out with a groin injury, reports suggest he is done for the season Brandon Carlo: Close to returning after foot surgery, possibly as soon as this week

Close to returning after foot surgery, possibly as soon as this week Anthony Stolarz: Starting to practice but still not ready to return yet

Starting to practice but still not ready to return yet Jake McCabe: Left Saturday’s game late in third, listed as day-to-day

Maple Leafs Schedule Jan. 5 – 11