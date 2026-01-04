Auston Matthews Breaks Mats Sundin’s Maple Leafs Goal-Scoring Record

Auston Matthews has finally done it, after just 10 seasons as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he has now broken Mats Sundin’s goal-scoring record.

THE GREATEST GOAL SCORER IN MAPLE LEAFS HISTORY IS AUSTON MATTHEWS 🍁 pic.twitter.com/s3418GKGcb — NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2026

The goal scoring record that Sundin held was 420 goals in 981 games. Matthews scored 421 in just 664 games, which his 317 games less than Sundin did it in.

Matthews Ties & Breaks Goal-Scoring Record

Matthews now just sits alone as the greatest goal scorer in Maple Leafs history after breaking the record for the most goals ever scored in team history. His 420th and 421st goals came against the New York Islanders on Jan. 3rd, when he scored back-to-back vintage goal.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

His record tying goal came as he collected the puck in the neutral zone and used his big-body to get past the Islander defender and take it to the net. He was able to go wide on David Rittich and slide it past him.

Then just a few minutes later, Matthews set up shop just above the hash marks on the right side of the ice. Max Domi and Bobby McMann battled for the puck and after taking control McMann was able to slide it across the ice to Matthews who one-timed past Rittich to break the record.

That not only was the recording breaking goal but also his 83rd multiple goal game. It also makes him the only active player to lead his Original Six team to lead his team in goals

After he scored, the Maple Leafs bench cleared and all his teammates celebrated with him. The only thing missing was his former teammate and long-time friend Mitch Marner picking up the assist on the play.