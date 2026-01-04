Senators Hand Jets 9th Straight Loss With 4-2 Victory

The Winnipeg Jets came into the Jan. 3 matchup against the Ottawa Senators, looking to snap their eight-game losing streak, but fell short, losing 4-2.

Game Recap

The Jets, who, of course, are struggling to score outside of their top line, were given an early power play opportunity when Nick Cousins took a holding penalty at the end of the strong shift from the Senators’ fourth line.

The Senators’ penalty kill was able to kill off their first of four disadvantages on the night, which has been an area of concern for the club.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) takes down Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) on a net drive in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images

The Jets would earn a goal on their special teams, with captain Adam Lowry scoring his third goal of the season, with this one coming shorthanded.

Jonathan Toews was in the box serving a tripping minor, and Lowry was the recipient of an excellent bank pass from Kyle Connor to get sprung on a breakaway and beat Leevi Merilainen.

Thomas Chabot responded quickly by rifling home a power play goal, scoring his third goal of the season, tying the game for the Senators.

Just minutes into the second period, Chabot was able to score his second of the game and his third goal in the past two games. After a big rebound and an unfortunate bounce for the Jets, Chabot picked up the rebound and tucked the shot under the bar and above the sprawling Connor Hellebuyck.

Chabot nearly had a hat-trick just minutes later, but after missing, ended his shift rapidly after taking a puck to the mouth. He would return for the third period with a bubble mask on his helmet.

Midway through the second, Logan Stanley and Brady Tkachuk were in a scrum by the benches. Tkachuk, who recently returned from a broken thumb, is unable to fight with tape on his hands. Stanley’s gloves were off, and he delivered a punch, dropping Tkachuk immediately.

Senators fans in the building were unhappy with no major penalty, and rained boos upon Stanley for the rest of the night.

Stanley served two minor penalties, and before the end of the second penalty, Drake Batherson was able to give the Senators a 3-1 lead.

Near the 10-minute mark of the third period, the Jets saw their top line broken up, and it gave the team life. Connor was able to get the Jets back within a goal, and the Jets were showing glimpses of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning team from last season.

A Claude Giroux goal would end up deflating the Jets. It was a shot that Hellebuyck clearly wanted another chance at, but would ultimately give the Senators the 4-2 lead.

The Jets will be back in action as they kick off a five-game home stand against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 6, while the Senators host their division rivals, the Detroit Red Wings, on Jan. 5.