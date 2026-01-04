Islanders Score Late In Third & Beat Maple Leafs 4-3 In OT

The New York Islanders are back in action tonight as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders come into this game after losing 7-2 at the hands of the Utah Mammoth on New Year’s Day. As for the Maple Leafs, they mounted a huge 6-5 comeback on New Year’s Day against the Winnipeg Jets, and come into this game riding the high of that win.

Now, onto the recap of the tonight’s game.

Game Recap

1st Period:

Whenever these teams met, typically the games are fast paced but some of them can be boring at times., That said, tonight’s was more on the face paced side. Both teams came out skating hard and pushed to get out to an early lead on Hockey Night in Canada. Despite a few scoring chances, the period ended tied at 0-0, with both goalies playing very well to keep the game tied.

2nd Period:

In the second period, there was still a good pace but there were finally goals scored. Adam Pelech opened the scoring with a point shot that found the back of the net. After that, Auston Matthews took over the game, scoring twice in less than 10 minutes.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His first goal tied the Maple Leafs goal scoring record with his 420th career goal. His second goal was his 421st and broke the record that was previous held by Mats Sundin. That was all the scoring that took place in the second as the Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead to the second intermission.

3rd Period:

In the third period, the Islanders came out with an early push and had a few scoring chances but Joseph Woll stood his ground to keep his team in the lead. The intensity of the game picked up around the mid-way point in final frame after Matias Maccelli shot the puck on net at the same time as a delayed whistle for an off-side. That drew a crowd which led to a scrum that involved all five players on the ice, but cooler heads would prevail.

Matthew Schaefer tied the game with 11:08 left in the third while scoring a very similar goal to what Matthews’ first goal of the game. That goal tied the game but not for long as just a minute later Nicholas Robertson scored to break the tie and give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead. The Islanders didn’t roll over, they kept pushing and eventually would tie the game 3-3 on a goal by Emil Heineman. That’s how the third period ended with the game tied at 3-3 and headed to overtime.

Overtime:

In the final frame both teams traded chances, with the best chance coming on Matthews’ stick where he had Rittich out of position but the puck bounced off the post and remained tied. Despite all that the Maple Leafs threw at the Islanders, it was Schaefer who sealed the deal for New York on a Morgan Rielly mistake in coverage, to win it 4-3.