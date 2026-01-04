Avalanche Win 10th Straight Game After 5-3 Comeback Win Over Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes played the Colorado Avalanche for the last time of the 2025-26 season. In their previous meeting, the Hurricanes defeated the Avalanche 5-4 in a shootout. Heading into the game, the Hurricanes were looking to snap their two-game losing streak. Regarding the Avalanche, they were looking to push their winning streak to 10 games. After the final horn, the Avalanche defeated the Hurricanes 5-3, completing the comeback victory.

Game Recap

There were tons of chances throughout the first 20 minutes of the game. The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead, after a shorthanded goal from Sebastian Aho. Eric Robinson started the play by getting possession of the puck, and springing Aho on the partial breakaway. It was Aho’s third goal in two games, as he was able to get the puck between Scott Wedgewood’s legs to score the 300th of his career.

The Avalanche had a few chances, but Frederik Andersen was able to stop all 15 shots. After the first 20 minutes, shots were 15-10 Avalanche, but the Hurricanes were able to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog shields Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

The second period saw three goals, two from the Hurricanes and one from the Avalanche. The Avalanche scored first in their period as captain Gabriel Landeskog was able to score on a wraparound, beating Andersen. He was able to extend himself past Andersen to get the puck on the far post. Exactly three minutes later, Nikolaj Ehlers made it a 2-1 Hurricanes’ lead with his 10th goal of the season.

It was his second game in a row with a power play goal, and the Hurricanes’ 14th power play marker in the last 15 games. The Hurricanes doubled their lead as Andrei Svechnikov was able to power past Devon Toews and score on Wedgewood. His 12th of the season made it a 3-1 game. The Hurricanes were up 3-1 after 40 minutes, with the shots 24-17 in favor of the Avalanche.

The third period saw the Avalanche score four goals to complete the 5-3 comeback win. Brock Nelson scored his first of two power play goals of the period just 1:09 into the third period. He tipped in a Nathan MacKinnon shot to bring the visitors within one. His second goal of the period came after he was left all along in the high slot and blasted a one-timer past Andersen. Between the Nelson goals, Jack Drury was able to score on his former team, following a Joel Nystrom turnover in the neutral zone. By the time it was 4-3 Avalanche, they were given a fifth goal after Shayne Gostisbehere took down MacKinnon as he tried to race after the puck.

The Hurricanes fall to 24-14-3 on the season, after losing their third straight game. They’ve blown five leads in their last eight games. The Avalanche move their winning streak to 10 games. They’re now 31-2-7, and look like an absolute wagon in the 2025-26 season.