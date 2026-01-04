Torrent Beat Sceptres 3-2 in a Shootout in Hamilton

On Saturday, Jan. 3, the Seattle Torrent and the Toronto Sceptres faced off at TD Coliseum for a 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour game. 16,012 fans packed the stands to watch the Torrent win their first-ever shootout in a 3-2 victory over the Sceptres.

Game Recap

Early in the first period, Mariah Keopple held the puck at the blue line and passed it to Mikyla Grant-Mentis in the faceoff circle. She passed it to Lexie Adzija, who elevated the puck past Raygan Kirk for the first goal of the game.

Lexie Adjiza, Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

Just 55 seconds into the second period, Daryl Watts kept the puck in the neutral zone as the Torrent tried to take it away. The loose puck found Emma Maltais, who made a 2-on-1 breakaway to the net with Natalie Spooner. As the pair got closer, she dished a pass to Spooner, who scored on Corinne Schroeder to tie the game.

Halfway into the third period, Renata Fast took a slapshot from the blue line, but the puck didn’t hit its mark. Blayre Turnbull tried to tip it into the net, but the puck didn’t quite make it. Watts picked up the rebound, and this time, the puck crossed the goal line.

Five minutes later, Julia Gosling took a shot as she was at the top of the faceoff circle. Kirk made the save, but the loose puck found Alex Carpenter in the other faceoff circle. She took a shot and tied the game.

As the game ended with a 2-2 final score, it went into overtime. Seattle controlled the puck in OT, taking four shots while the Sceptres recorded zero. None of these shots went in, though, and a shootout was needed to determine the winner.

Hannah Bilka was up first for the Torrent, and her shot flew past Kirk. Sara Hjalmarsson tried to tie the shootout for the Sceptres, but her shot was blocked by Schroeder. Anna Wilgren went next and once again scored for Seattle. Spooner went next, but once again her shot missed the target. With no other goals scored in the shootout, the Torrent took home a 3-2 win.

Next Up

The Sceptres will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 6, when they host the New York Sirens. The Torrent will take on the Boston Fleet at Agganis Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 7.