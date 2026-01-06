Projected Lineups for Devils vs Islanders – 01/06/26

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (22-18-2) at ISLANDERS (23-15-4)

7:30 p.m. ET ; HULU, ESPN+

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Cole McWard — Scott Mayfield

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Sorokin will start for the first time since Dec. 19; he’d been dealing with a “nagging’ injury. … Schaefer, who missed practice Monday due to illness and was initially a game-time decision, will play. … Horvat, a center, will miss his second straight game but will travel on the Islanders’ seven-game road trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

