Projected Lineups for Devils vs Islanders – 01/06/26

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (22-18-2) at ISLANDERS (23-15-4)
7:30 p.m. ET ; HULU, ESPN+
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Devils are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Marc Gatcomb
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Cole McWard — Scott Mayfield
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Sorokin will start for the first time since Dec. 19; he’d been dealing with a “nagging’ injury. … Schaefer, who missed practice Monday due to illness and was initially a game-time decision, will play. … Horvat, a center, will miss his second straight game but will travel on the Islanders’ seven-game road trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
