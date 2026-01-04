NHL Rumours: Mangiapane Out, Zegras Deal Inevitable & Olympic Injuries

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start with Andrew Mangiapane and the Edmonton Oilers, and how, after another healthy scratch, the club is still looking to move him. Next, we head to the Philadelphia Flyers and look at Trevor Zegras and his “inevitable” extension, as well as a former Flyer who is now suspended. We finish with the growing list of injuries to players named to the Olympic team.

Mangiapane Linked to Ducks – Oilers Still Looking for Trade

After serving as a healthy scratch multiple times now, it is clear that Mangiapane’s time with the Oilers is coming to an end quickly. Despite having a full no-trade clause, Mangiapane would reportedly be willing to waive it for a better situation, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Related: NHL Rumours: Senators Coaching, Sabres and Wild Buying & Reimer Return

Friedman linked Mangiapane to the Anaheim Ducks, who have been on a slide as of late. With the team looking to take a step forward, adding a good depth player is worth the risk for the right price.

Mangiapane has lost his offensive step, and while he can serve as a good defensive depth option, he is at his best when he can contribute anywhere on the ice. It is easy to forget, but just four seasons ago, Mangiapane was on the long list for Team Canada at the 2022 Olympics, before the hiccups took that away from NHL players. There was a legitimate chance of him being an Olympian.

Since that 35-goal season, Mangiapane has only scored 50 goals in three and a half seasons.

Mangiapane is in the first year of a two-year deal worth $3.6 million annually. He is a player that teams will have interest in, and the price tag isn’t too bad if he can establish himself in another position. Through 40 games this season, he has five goals and 11 points.

Zegras Extension in Philly Labelled “Inevitable”

During a mailbag for The Athletic, Kevin Kurz, when talking about Zegras and an extension, stated, “Regardless of what they land on, I still view an extension as inevitable.” (from Flyers mailbag, part 1: Zegras’ future, trade-deadline plans and is there Michkov concern?, The Athletic, Jan. 3, 2026)

Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kurz stated that a deal in the $9 million range makes the most sense. It seems to be the going rate in today’s market, and Zegras’ fit with the Flyers has been exceptional. Kurz landed on a five-year prediction for the deal, allowing Zegras to keep building chemistry with Christian Dvorak, and, as Kurz says, “it would allow him to sign another potentially monstrous deal when he is still just 30 years old.”.

Dvorak is also likely to receive an extension with the Flyers, as he has been a fantastic fit with the club as well.

Zamula Suspended for Failure to Report

Just days after being acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins, former Flyer Egor Zamula has been suspended by the Penguins organization for failing to report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Zamula fell out of favour with the Flyers, and fell behind other defensemen on the depth chart and was waived. Recently, he was traded for Philip Tomasino, and after not reporting to the AHL, he received his suspension without pay.

The Penguins are reportedly not too concerned about the situation, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic. (from Penguins suspend newly acquired Egor Zamula for failing to report to AHL: Sources, The Athletic, Jan. 3, 2026). They will be happy to give him a place to play in the minors, but aren’t too concerned about the potential asset loss with the player.

Injuries Piling Up for Players Named to Olympics

Since the beginning of the roster announcements for the 2026 Olympics, we have seen four names already go down with injuries.

Bo Horvat suffered a lower-body injury that appeared to be significant, but he was able to get a good outcome and will only miss another two to three weeks.

Devon Toews took a hard crash into the boards, feet first, after contact from Nikolaj Ehlers, and left the game. That is a very tough kind of collision, but Toews was able to return to the game, and looks to be no worse for wear.

A third Canadian player went down with an injury, and this time it was Tom Wilson. After a big hit from Connor Murphy, Wilson fell to the ice and landed on his right leg in an uncomfortable way, and left the game. Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said that it doesn’t seem to be too bad of an injury, but he will have a proper update at a later time.

And finally, the American’s saw Seth Jones go down while playing in the 2026 Winter Classic against the New York Rangers. When attempting to make a big block, which is exactly what earned him an Olympic call, a shot from Alexis Lafreniere caught him up high, and appeared to injure his collarbone area. No update has been given on him yet, either.