Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Mini-Slump, Larkin, Cossa and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Detroit Red Wings for the week of Jan. 4-12.

Mini-Slump vs. Pittsburgh

The Red Wings are looking to bounce back after a tough “mini-series” against the Pittsburgh Penguins to kick off 2026. They dropped a 4-3 overtime decision on New Year’s Day and fell 4-1 in the rematch on Saturday (Jan. 3), taking only one of four possible points. Getting back in the win column is the priority this week.

3rd in the Atlantic

Despite the recent losses, the Red Wings remain in a strong position, currently sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division. This is their best mid-season standing in over a decade, signaling they are legitimate contenders rather than just playoff hopefuls.

Olympic Roster News

Captain Dylan Larkin has been named to Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a major honor. However, there is significant chatter and controversy regarding forward Alex DeBrincat, who was reportedly “snubbed” from the roster despite having a strong season.

Goaltending Future is Bright

While the NHL club battles for seeding, top goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa is making headlines in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He recently earned back-to-back Goaltender of the Month honors, a historic feat that highlights the organization’s depth.

Red Wings Schedule Dec 4 – 12

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Mon, Jan 5 @ Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre 7:30 PM Thu, Jan 8 vs. Vancouver Canucks Little Caesars Arena 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 10 @ Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre 7:00 PM Mon, Jan 12 vs. Carolina Hurricanes Little Caesars Arena 7:00 PM

