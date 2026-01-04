Flames Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Andersson, Wolf and More

Here are the key storylines surrounding the Calgary Flames for Jan. 4-11, followed by their schedule for the week ahead.

The “Push or Pivot” Dilemma

The defining narrative for the Flames entering 2026 is their position in the “mushy middle.” As of Jan. 4, they remain in the wild card hunt, sitting just three points back. Management faces a difficult decision: commit to a playoff push to validate the current core, or pivot to selling assets for long-term gain. The team’s performance over the next few weeks will likely dictate this direction.

Rasmus Andersson Trade Watch

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson is arguably the team’s most valuable trade chip. With the trade deadline approaching (and an Olympic roster freeze in February), speculation is heating up — particularly linking him to contenders like the Toronto Maple Leafs who are desperate for blue-line stability. If the Flames slide in the standings this month, moving Andersson becomes a very real possibility, though removing him would signal a “white flag” to the locker room.

Dustin Wolf’s Workload & Consistency

After finishing as the runner-up for the Calder Trophy last season, goaltender Dustin Wolf has been a workhorse for Calgary in the 2025-26 campaign. However, his sophomore season has been inconsistent, with a save percentage hovering near .900 and occasional costly errors (such as a giveaway in the recent Jan. 3 loss to the Nashville Predators). The team is relying heavily on him to stabilize their defensive game as they fight for a playoff spot.

Frustration with “Details” and Killer Instinct

Head coach Ryan Huska and veteran players have expressed frustration with the team’s inability to lock down games. The recent 4-3 loss to the Predators on Jan. 3 — where the Flames blew a lead and allowed a late regulation goal — highlighted ongoing issues with defensive lapses and a lack of “killer instinct” at critical moments.

Flames Schedule Jan 4 – 11

Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Time (Local/MT) Mon, Jan 5 vs. Seattle Kraken Scotiabank Saddledome (Home) 9:30 PM 7:30 PM Wed, Jan 7 @ Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre (Away) 7:30 PM 5:30 PM Thu, Jan 8 @ Boston Bruins TD Garden (Away) 7:00 PM 5:00 PM Sat, Jan 10 @ Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena (Away) 3:30 PM 1:30 PM

