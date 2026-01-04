Jets’ Logan Stanley Suspended 1 Game For Roughing Senators’ Brady Tkachuk

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley has been suspended for one game for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

The play in question happened midway through the second period of the Jets’ 4-2 loss to the Senators Saturday night. Stanley and Tkachuk were mixing it up in front of the Senators’ bench when Stanley dropped his gloves and punched the Senators’ captain in the face, knocking him over.

Stanley, who has a career-high seven goals and 13 points this season, was assessed a double minor for roughing on the play. He had never been suspended in his career.

Winnipeg, which is on a Jets 2.0 franchise-long nine-game losing streak and dead last in the NHL, will attempt to stop their inauspicious streak from extending to 10 on Tuesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights to open a five-game home stand.