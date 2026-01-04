Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Goaltending, Stützle, Chabot and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Ottawa Senators for the week of Jan. 4 – 11, 2026.

“Playoffs or Bust” Pressure

The Senators are sitting just two points out of a playoff spot. Despite strong underlying numbers (often outshooting and out-chancing opponents), they are fighting an uphill battle in the Eastern Conference standings. The general consensus is that general manager (GM) Steve Staios will look to add, not subtract, at the trade deadline to push for a postseason berth, which is critical for the long-term buy-in of core players like Brady Tkachuk.

Goaltending Concerns & Ullmark’s Absence

Goaltending remains the team’s “Achilles’ heel.” Despite elite defensive metrics (low expected goals against), the Senators rank last in the league in team save percentage. Complicating matters, starter Linus Ullmark is currently on a personal leave of absence. In his absence, the team is relying heavily on Leevi Merilainen, with an .875 save percentage.

Tim Stützle’s Elite Streak

On a brighter note, Tim Stützle is playing some of the best hockey of his career. He is currently on a 12-game point streak, driving the team’s offence and playing a complete 200-foot game.

Thomas Chabot’s “Warrior” Moment

Defenceman Thomas Chabot recently took a puck to the face against the Winnipeg Jets, requiring significant stitches. Despite the gruesome injury, he returned to finish the game wearing a full face shield, earning praise from teammates and coaches for his toughness.

Olympic Nods

The rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympics are taking shape. Jake Sanderson has been named to Team USA, cementing his status as one of the league’s premier young defencemen. Meanwhile, Nikolas Matinpalo was selected for Team Finland and Stützle for Team Germany. Notably, Linus Ullmark was passed over for Team Sweden.

Senators Schedule Jan. 4 – 11

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Broadcast/Notes Mon, Jan. 5 vs. Detroit Red Wings 7:30 PM Canadian Tire Centre Key divisional matchup Wed, Jan. 7 @ Utah Mammoth 9:30 PM Delta Center First leg of back-to-back Thu, Jan. 8 @ Colorado Avalanche 9:00 PM Ball Arena Tough test vs. elite offence Sat, Jan. 10 vs. Florida Panthers 7:00 PM Canadian Tire Centre Sat. night vs. Cup contenders

