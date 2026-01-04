Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Momentum, Binnington and More

Here are the key storylines and the upcoming schedule for the St. Louis Blues for the week of Jan. 4–11, 2026.

Momentum Building (Back-to-Back Wins)

The Blues are entering this week with positive momentum after securing back-to-back victories. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Jan. 2, followed by a 2-0 shutout against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 3. This recent success has improved their record to 17-18-8, keeping them in the fight for a wild card spot in a tight Western Conference.

Binnington’s Form & Olympic Nods

Goaltender Jordan Binnington is fresh off his first shutout of the 2025-26 season (25 saves vs. Montreal). His performance comes just as he and defenseman Colton Parayko were named to Team Canada for the upcoming Winter Olympics. Additionally, defenseman Philip Broberg was named to Team Sweden, highlighting the team’s international representation.

Robert Thomas continues to be a key offensive driver, recently scoring a shorthanded goal against Montreal and has 30 points in 39 games.

Mathieu Joseph has returned to the lineup, adding depth to the forward group.

The team is still managing several significant injuries, with Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), and Nick Bjugstad (upper body) recently listed as out or on injured reserve.

Central Division Struggle

Despite the recent wins, the Blues rank 5th in the Central Division (42 points), just barely trailing the Nashville Predators. This week’s road trip against division rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Mammoth, is critical for making up ground.

Blues Schedule Jan. 4 – 11

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Broadcast/Notes Wed, Jan. 7 9:30 PM @ Chicago Blackhawks United Center Rivalry game; TNT broadcast. Fri, Jan. 9 9:00 PM @ Utah Mammoth Delta Center Crucial divisional matchup. Sat, Jan. 10 10:00 PM @ Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena Second meeting in ~8 days.

