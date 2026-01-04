Binnington Shuts Out Canadiens in Blues’ 2-0 Victory

The St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens opened up the second and final matchup of their season series. The Blues defeated the Canadiens 2-0. In this game, the Canadiens sought to earn a win and end the season series tied, while the Blues aimed to repeat their home victory over them, having won the first game 4-3 on Dec. 7 in Montreal. Let’s get into the recap.

First Period

To begin the first period, the Blues took the lead at 10:48 as Jonatan Berggren finished a pass from Cam Fowler with a one-time snapshot, giving the Blues the 1-0 lead.

Related: NHL Rumours: Senators Coaching, Sabres and Wild Buying & Reimer Return

Otto Stenberg was credited with the secondary assist. The rest of the period stayed scoreless, and the Blues and Canadiens were tied in shots 8-8.

Second Period

In the second, the Canadiens were on the power play after a penalty was given to Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich for tripping up Canadiens’ forward Alexandre Carrier.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On that power play, at 10:13, Alex Toropchenko intercepted the puck on a pass from the Canadiens at center ice and passed to Robert Thomas, who dangled through the defense to finish off the goal on the backhand to make it 2-0.

Shots for the period were 10-7.

Third Period

The third period was scoreless, and the Blues secured the victory over the Canadiens. Final shots for the game were 25-19 Canadiens.

The Blues will now focus on their next game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 7, while the Canadiens will seek to win their next game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday (Jan. 4).