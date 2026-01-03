Positives of 3 Canadiens Being Snubbed From the Olympics

When the Olympic rosters started to come out, it didn’t take long for Montreal Canadiens fans to notice some familiar names missing. As always, Olympic selections spark debate, frustration, and a bit of national pride. This year was no different, especially for a few Canadiens who had legitimate cases but ultimately found themselves on the outside looking in.

Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, and Patrik Laine were all left off their respective national teams, while other Habs have already locked in their Olympic spots. While being snubbed is never ideal, history and context suggest it might not be the worst outcome for Montreal.

The Snubs

Caufield and Hutson both failed to make Team USA, and while that stings, it wasn’t entirely surprising. The American roster leaned heavily toward size, physical maturity, and proven playoff experience, often at the expense of pure skill.

Caufield’s case was strong. Through 40 games this season, he has posted 20 goals and 20 assists, once again proving he is one of the league’s most dangerous finishers. His chemistry with Nick Suzuki and his ability to score in tight spaces are elite traits. However, Team USA opted for bigger, more physically imposing wingers, prioritizing a grinding style better suited, in their view, for international play.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson battles with Ottawa Senators left wing David Perron (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Hutson’s omission raised even more eyebrows. The sophomore defenceman sits at 40 points in 40 games, an incredible pace for a blueliner in his second NHL season. His puck-moving ability, vision, and creativity are already among the best on the Canadiens. Still, the U.S. clearly preferred veterans and larger defencemen, valuing experience and reach over offensive dynamism. Hutson’s time will come, just not yet.

Laine’s situation is different. His exclusion from Team Finland feels more surprising given the context. Finland does not boast the same depth as the United States, and Laine’s pedigree alone usually earns consideration.

That said, his season has been underwhelming. Injuries and inconsistency have limited his impact, and he has barely played enough hockey to build momentum. While Laine’s shot and scoring instincts remain elite, Finland chose reliability and recent performance over reputation. From a strictly performance-based standpoint, the decision is understandable, even if Laine’s upside could have justified a gamble.

The Positive Side of Being Left Off

While Olympic snubs hurt on a personal level, there is a very real silver lining for the Canadiens. Last season offers a perfect example. During the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Samuel Montembeault was the only Canadiens player involved. The rest of the roster benefited from extended rest, recovery time, and focused practices. When Montreal returned to play, they went on one of their strongest stretches of the season, a stretch that ultimately helped them sneak into the playoffs.

A similar scenario could unfold again. For Caufield and Hutson, rest may be invaluable. Both are young, play heavy minutes, and are central pieces of Montreal’s future. Avoiding the grind of high-intensity international hockey could help them stay fresh for the stretch run and continue their development without added wear and tear.

For Laine, the benefit is even clearer. Health has been his biggest obstacle. Extra time to recover, reset, and work on his game away from pressure could be exactly what he needs. If Montreal hopes to see the best version of Laine, keeping him out of Olympic chaos might be a blessing in disguise. Looking ahead, none of this closes doors. Caufield and Hutson will absolutely be in the conversation again for 2030, when experience and reputation catch up to their talent.

Canadiens Already Confirmed for the Olympics

Despite the snubs, the Canadiens will still be well represented. Suzuki has officially been named and will carry a major role. Oliver Kapanen will also be heading to the Games. Juraj Slafkovský was announced long ago and remains a key piece for his country. Alexandre Texier has also secured his spot.

There are still some unanswered questions. Several countries have yet to finalize their rosters, and Jakub Dobeš remains a name to watch. If Czechia adds him, it would be another major milestone for the young goaltender and a sign of Montreal’s growing international presence.

Olympic snubs are never easy to swallow, especially when the talent is undeniable. Caufield, Hutson, and Laine all had arguments in their favour, even if circumstances worked against them. Still, for the Canadiens, the bigger picture matters more.