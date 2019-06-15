On June 15, 2017, the Tampa Bay Lightning traded Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadians for Mikhail Sergachev. While this trade received somewhat mixed reactions when it first happened, the reasoning behind then Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman’s decision made logical sense. Not only did Sergachev fill an organizational need, but he was also safe from the upcoming expansion draft, affording the franchise a little more room to work with their roster.

Two years later, we can really start to understand how this trade is shaping up for both teams. While it’s still far too early to say that either side definitively won the trade, the Lightning have to be happy with Sergachev’s development throughout his first two seasons in Tampa Bay.

What the Lightning Got in Sergachev

Right off the bat, Sergachev had an impact on the Lightning. Out of his first training camp, he secured a spot on the opening night roster, where he took on a sheltered role on the second defensive pairing alongside veteran Anton Stralman.

By spending close to three-quarters of a season playing meaningful minutes next to one of the Lightning’s best defenders, Sergachev learned how to play at the NHL level without being exposed as a complete rookie. While he was far from perfect in this role, his bad mistakes were often covered up by the stalwart play of Stralman.





In this sheltered role, Sergachev posted nine goals and 40 points, both franchise highs for a Lightning defensive rookie. The one caveat to these impressive totals, however, is that the majority of these points were scored before the All-Star break. After the break, he only scored one goal and 14 points, both respectable, but underwhelming totals given his hot start to the season.

McDonagh Changed Sergachev’s Projections

While some of his mid to late season struggles can be attributed to the Lightning just playing worse as a unit in general, Sergachev was also greatly affected by the Ryan McDonagh trade. With McDonagh in the line-up, he was pushed to the third defensive pairing next to Brayden Coburn, reducing his overall ice-time in the process.

For the majority of the 2018-19 season, Sergachev found himself playing on the third line while splitting time on the powerplay. This was not because of his overall play, though, as McDonagh simply pushed him out of the top-four.

Despite this, Sergachev still had solid scoring totals, posting 6 goals and 32 points in 75 games. Surprisingly, his ice-time increased from roughly 15 minutes a night to 17 minutes, showing that head coach Jon Cooper was comfortable giving him a bigger role even if it were just on the third-pairing.

Depending on what happens this offseason, Sergachev could find himself playing on the Lightning’s top-pairing alongside Victor Hedman. If Tampa Bay were to bring in a big name defenseman in free agency, though, his role with the franchise would become a bit shakier, meaning that he could be used as a trade chip by the 2020 offseason when he will be due a raise.

What the Lightning Lost in Drouin

The Lightning didn’t get Sergachev for free, of course. To acquire the young blue-liner, they had to part ways with embattled forward Jonathan Drouin, who had a tumultuous tenure in Tampa Bay. While Drouin’s skill ceiling was and still is incredibly high, he never had the opportunity to fully break out with the Lightning.





Throughout two seasons in Montreal, Drouin experienced a rollercoaster of play. In season one, he started off slow but had decent if not underwhelming totals. He finished with 13 goals and 46 points, both reduced scoring numbers compared to his previous season in Tampa Bay.

Drouin’s Slide in Montreal

In year two, Drouin started relatively hot, putting together strong scoring totals up through December. Then, he suddenly hit a wall, disappearing from the scoresheet. As best said by Jared Book of habseyesontheprize:

In the last 26 games, he had one goal and six assists for seven points. But perhaps more damaging than the pure point totals is that those seven points came in three games, meaning he was held pointless in 23 of his last 26 games.

After these struggles, Drouin’s role in Montreal has soured. He became a bit of a social pariah as the Canadiens painfully slid out of playoff contention. While it is unfair to put the collapse solely on his shoulders, he still failed to contribute in a meaningful way to keep them in the hunt.

While it is impossible to know what Drouin would have achieved in the Lightning’s stacked offensive line-up in 2018-19, one can safely assume that he could have had an impressive season. The real question is: Would he have made the difference in Tampa Bay’s eventual playoff collapse? Maybe, but it’s unlikely that one player, even someone as skilled as Drouin, would have been able to carry the team out their complete collapse.

In Year Two, Lightning Won the Trade

It still is too early to declare the Lightning the ultimate winner of this trade. In two seasons, however, Sergachev has done almost everything the franchise could have hoped for. By playing more than 150 regular and postseason games, he has experienced the full gambit of the NHL. No, he wasn’t always perfect, but he constantly learned and improved his game.

By the end of the season, you could see Sergachev gaining confidence in his role with the franchise. He started making those beautiful end to end skating plays that one would expect from a veteran player, not a 20-year-old defenseman.

When you consider that he is only 21 years old, one can only be excited about Sergachev’s future, especially for a Lightning franchise that desperately needed some young defensive talent. He has the full toolkit to become an elite player, and by the time he turns 25, Sergachev could be seen as a top-tier defenseman alongside the likes of Victor Hedman.