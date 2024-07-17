NHL Rumors: Sharks, Oilers, Blues, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Joe Pavelski considered returning to the San Jose Sharks before announcing his retirement. How close did he get to signing? Meanwhile, how close are the Edmonton Oilers to hiring a new general manager? In St. Louis, Torey Krug could miss the entire 2024-25 season with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. Finally, the Vancouver Canucks signed Arturs Silovs to a new deal. Is he now the backup behind Thatcher Demko?

Pavelski Chatted With Sharks Before Retiring

According to Pavelski himself, there was some talk about bringing the popular ex-captain back to mentor 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith in San Jose. “I’ve talked to [Sharks GM Mike Grier] a little bit. They look like they are turning a corner with some of their draft picks and some of the guys they brought in,” Pavelski told Scott Laughlin of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. Pavelski ultimately declined, but added, “Just 13 great years in San Jose. [It is] a special place. It will always be where we got the start. There will always be a part of me there.”

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Pavelski, while technically a UFA, confirmed on Tuesday that hasn’t changed his early June plan to retire and will not be returning to the NHL next season.

When asked if the plan was to hire a new general manager in Edmonton before the end of July, Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor responded, “Yes. Interviews ongoing. Within the next two weeks, I suspect they will name GM.” CEO and acting GM Jeff Jackson doesn’t want to be the full-time GM and it’s not clear who he is looking at for the role.

There has been talk of Stan Bowman being on the Oilers’ radar, but that’s not a certainty and there has been no indication from the organization that they are even interviewing Bowman for the job.

Torey Krug Could Miss the 2024-25 Season

The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that Torey Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle and could miss the entire season if surgery is required. Krug will be out indefinitely according to GM and President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong. If Krug requires surgery, he will likely be out for the entire 2024-25 regular season. The team will re-evaluate his status in 6-8 weeks.

Krug, 33, is in the fifth year of his seven-year, $45.5 million contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

Canucks Expect Newly-Signed Silovs to Earn Backup Role

The Vancouver Canucks have signed RFA goalie Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Silovs will earn $850K per season, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. At 23, Silovs has limited regular-season experience, with nine starts for Vancouver over the past two seasons, posting a .898 SV% and 2.62 GAA, yet achieving a 6-2-1 record. That said, the Canucks expect him to be their backup next season.

There was speculation about the Canucks adding another goalie to compete with Silovs for the backup role in training camp, but to date, the Canucks haven’t signed anyone else that could compete for the job. Silovs is currently projected to rank behind Thatcher Demko in the depth chart. Consequently, Silovs is expected to play several more games than he did last year.

His role in Abbotsford will be filled by former Golden Knight Jiří Patera, whom the Canucks signed as a UFA earlier this month.

