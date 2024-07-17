Jets Mailbag: McGroarty, Barlow, Cheveldayoff & More

We are through the NHL’s draft and Free Agent Frenzy period, and within that time, the Winnipeg Jets were quieter than expected. Rutger McGroarty and Nikolaj Ehlers are still in the Jets organization despite the rumours, and Cole Perfetti (RFA) still needs to be signed.

With the NHL heading into its summer break, now is a great time for a question and answer with THW readers. I reached out to Jets fans on Twitter/X for their questions, and they delivered.

Winnipeg Jets’ Rutger McGroarty Trade Rumours Will Continue

With all the news surrounding Rutger McGroarty and the rumoured trades that have fallen apart because of his camps demands, do you think his trade value is tanked to the point where he doesn’t get traded until a later date? – @PegCityHockeyYT

The McGroarty situation has been a rollercoaster, but it looks as though the ride is slowing down, for now. Just days before the draft it was reported that he was “likely” to be traded prior to the draft. (from The Athletic, What I’m hearing about why Winnipeg Jets top prospect Rutger McGroarty is in trade talks, June 22, 2024)

Now, it looks as though this situation could drag out longer than expected. Now that the draft has come and gone, I think it’s likely that we see this revisited at the 2024-25 Trade Deadline, where a team could be looking to acquire McGroarty to help them down the stretch once his season at Michigan comes to an end.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

A new development to McGroarty’s situation, which was pointed out by @PegCityHockeyYT, is that other teams are backing out of trades when hearing the same story that the Jets are hearing. The two sides are at an impasse over his future path to the NHL, and other teams are unwilling to make that promise. Murat Ates from The Athletic was on Winnipeg Sports Talk last week, and this was his report:

"At least two other teams thought they had a deal for Rutger McGroarty during the first round of the draft. One of them, to my knowledge, was put off by the idea that his hope was a clear path to NHL playing time" – @WPGMurat with @hustlerama today: https://t.co/GWLMQ6Ip5m pic.twitter.com/U7C4mRgxBU — Winnipeg Sports Talk (@SportsTalkWPG) July 10, 2024

If other teams are being put off by the same story the Jets are hearing, I see two outcomes that are likely to be resolved with time. The first is more likely, where the Jets and Kevin Cheveldayoff patiently wait this out until next season and potentially the trade deadline, to where they would then make a deal and McGroarty would be able to sign with the team that acquires him and head straight into the NHL, fulfilling his wish.

The other side of this, which is highly unlikely, is Rutger and his camp realize that his ask is unrealistic and he signs with Winnipeg. Either way, McGroarty is headed back to Michigan for his third straight season, looking to build off of 52 points in 36 games a season ago.

Colby Barlow is poised to go back to junior, what’s the ideal campaign needed out of him? – @Rylun_Baz

Colby Barlow battled injuries in 2023-24, but in 50 games, still posted a 40-goal campaign as the captain of the Owen Sound Attack. One area where he regressed was in the assist department, as his total dropped from 36 in 2022-23 to just 18 last season. As a 19-year-old prospect, he still has plenty to work on, but that release and goal-scoring ability is something that will translate to both the American Hockey League and the NHL.

Seeing an improvement in his skating, which he admitted was one thing he wanted to improve upon, would be a strong start in outlining an ideal season for Barlow. I’m also watching for the playmaking ability. The assist totals dropping doesn’t concern me, and it helps that he is a near lock for 40 goals, but if he can further develop his playmaking abilities along with his skating to add to his already elite shot, he will be ready to compete for an NHL job in the 2025-26 season. Doing all of that while being a strong leader and captain should give Jets fans plenty of hope for his NHL future.

Do you see Kyle Connor re-signing with the Jets once his contract expires in 2026? – @TheOnyx66

I do see Kyle Connor re-signing as the most likely outcome of his pending contract situation. He has always been a top-line player for Winnipeg and enjoys playing with Mark Scheifele, and his Michigan-born friend Connor Hellebuyck is signed here until 2030-31. That alone should make it more than manageable to bring Connor back for the long term. He will be 29 years old when he is due for an extension and will certainly be looking for a long-term deal at that time.

The average annual value of the contract will be a hot topic over the coming years. If Connor plays to the level he began the 2023-24 season at, leading the league in goals at one point before injury, the contract negotiations could get interesting. Connor signed a seven-year, $7.125 AAV contract in 2019, which was 8.76% of the $81.5 million salary cap at the time. The cap now sits at $88 million heading into 2024-25, in which 8.76% in AAV would equate to $7.7 million. Looking at the cap % on contracts is just for a rough estimate, and with the cap likely to rise, Connor will likely get higher than $8 million in AAV on his next deal.

What’s the top priority for WPG before regular season begins? – @JG

I believe the biggest priority from a roster construction standpoint remains a top-four, right-shot defenceman. The Jets have missed the free agency period for a player of that calibre, and with the Nikolaj Ehlers situation seemingly going longer than people expected, McGroarty may be the only trade chip that can patch that hole on the roster.

The lack of a second-line centre could be described as a need as well, but with the Jets seemingly headed towards a healthy competition for that role in training camp, I believe that “problem” is largely overblown and the Jets will be able to succeed with either Brad Lambert, Vladislav Namestnikov, or Perfetti as the 2C.

How concerned should we be about the Arena Attendance for home games this season? What moves would improve ticket sales? – @DugFill

There was a positive swing in the Jets ticket sales late last season. As the team won more games and was pushing for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference, the Jets sold out a handful of their games down the stretch and of course, into the playoffs. I personally understood the ticket issue last season as largely due to the current economy and had little to nothing to do with the on-ice product.

As for moves that would outright improve ticket sales… Patrik Laine, anyone? I’m only half-kidding, as his name has circled in trade rumours as of late and he remains a fan-favourite here in Winnipeg. A move for Laine with their current cap situation wouldn’t make sense for Winnipeg, so here’s what I believe to be the real answer. A small-ish youth movement incorporating exciting young talent into the lineup could drive some people to buy more tickets and watch Brad Lambert, Elias Salomonsson, or McGroarty if they can salvage the relationship.

It’s tough to say on July 18, but I believe that ticket sales will be better next season from the beginning. Gary Bettman and Mark Chipman held court among fans and addressed the issue head-on, they had conversations with corporations in an attempt to regain their trust, and I believe their efforts were a big reason you saw consecutive sellouts late in the 2023-24 season, and could make a real difference in improving the season ticket base heading into next year.